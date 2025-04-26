A Frail Joe Biden Manages to Offend Multitudes During Pope’s Funeral

Matt Margolis | 5:27 PM on April 26, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden’s appearance at Pope Francis's funeral on Saturday caused as a stir as the 82-year-old former president showed significant signs of physical deterioration, even requiring significant assistance just to navigate a short flight of stairs at the Vatican.

Advertisement

In a telling moment that validates the concerns many of us had about his fitness for office, Biden was seen desperately clutching the arm of an elderly priest while also relying on his wife, Jill, for support. The scene would have been comical if it weren't so concerning—here was a man who, just last year, was insisting he could handle another four years as leader of the free world, yet he can barely manage to walk down some steps without assistance.

And he wanted us to believe he was capable of serving a second term?

Make no mistake about it, this isn't about mocking someone's age-related challenges. This is about vindicating what conservatives have been saying for years about Biden's declining capabilities and the Democrats' reckless insistence on pushing him forward as their standard-bearer despite obvious red flags.

The contrast couldn't have been more striking. While Biden struggled with basic mobility in the back rows, President Trump commanded attention from his front-row position, engaging confidently with world leaders, including Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky. 

Advertisement

Joe Biden also got reamed for lack of decorum after he was seen smiling and taking selfies.

Former President Joe Biden has been thrashed online as he was spotted smiling and posing for selfies with others attending the funeral service of Pope Francis, who died on April 21.

The ex-president went for the service along with his wife Jill at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City Saturday, April 26, as reported by The New York Post.

[…]

However, Joe Biden taking photos with other mourners ahead of the funeral service was not taken well by people online.

A critic said, “Absolutely tasteless!!!”

Advertisement

It’s hardly suprising if you think about it. Joe Biden was, once again, taking a page out of Barack Obama’s playbook. At Nelson Mandela’s memorial service in 2013, Barack Obama sparked outrage when he was caught taking a smiling selfie with British Prime Minister David Cameron and Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt. 

Related: 'Quiet Catholic' Melania Trump Mourns the Pope on Her Birthday

At what was supposed to be a solemn occasion honoring one of history’s most respected figures, Obama’s behavior came off as tone-deaf and disrespectful. The image of world leaders grinning and snapping photos while others mourned around them was widely criticized as a glaring display of poor judgment and a lack of decorum, reinforcing the perception that the narcissistic Obama often prioritized his image over the seriousness demanded by the moment.

The mainstream media won't show you the full story of Biden's concerning behavior at Pope Francis's funeral, but we will. Get exclusive access to unfiltered coverage and in-depth analysis of the stories they want to hide. Join PJ Media VIP today and use code FIGHT for 60% off. Support fearless journalism that exposes the truth about our political leaders.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JOE BIDEN POPE FRANCIS CATHOLIC CHURCH

Recommended

Here’s the Most Remarkable Thing About the Trump/Zelensky Sit-Down at the Pope’s Funeral Robert Spencer
WATCH: Scott Jennings Brings Reality Check to Judge Dugan's Arrest Matt Margolis
Adam Schiff, Of All People, Talks Some Sense Robert Spencer
Trump Blasts the NFL, Sanders Slides, and the GOAT of Football Isn’t Tom Brady. It’s This Guy. Scott Pinsker
Biden Era Was the Ultimate Application — and Utterly Predictable Failure — of the Cloward-Piven Strategy Mark Tapscott
'Quiet Catholic' Melania Trump Mourns the Pope on Her Birthday Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
For Democrats, 'No One Above the Law' Except...
Dying Denomination Abandons Global Missionary Effort
George Santos Should Have Changed His Name to Hunter Biden
Advertisement