A Frail Joe Biden Manages to Offend Multitudes During Pope’s Funeral

Joe Biden’s appearance at Pope Francis's funeral on Saturday caused as a stir as the 82-year-old former president showed significant signs of physical deterioration, even requiring significant assistance just to navigate a short flight of stairs at the Vatican.

Advertisement

In a telling moment that validates the concerns many of us had about his fitness for office, Biden was seen desperately clutching the arm of an elderly priest while also relying on his wife, Jill, for support. The scene would have been comical if it weren't so concerning—here was a man who, just last year, was insisting he could handle another four years as leader of the free world, yet he can barely manage to walk down some steps without assistance.

Joe Biden appears to need help navigating the steps. pic.twitter.com/CdkJHV7Y2q — Ginger (@GingerOrichar) April 26, 2025

And he wanted us to believe he was capable of serving a second term?

Make no mistake about it, this isn't about mocking someone's age-related challenges. This is about vindicating what conservatives have been saying for years about Biden's declining capabilities and the Democrats' reckless insistence on pushing him forward as their standard-bearer despite obvious red flags.

The contrast couldn't have been more striking. While Biden struggled with basic mobility in the back rows, President Trump commanded attention from his front-row position, engaging confidently with world leaders, including Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Advertisement

Joe Biden and Jill Biden attend Pope Francis Funeral Mass in Vatican City pic.twitter.com/MghKoPXFb9 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) April 26, 2025

Joe Biden also got reamed for lack of decorum after he was seen smiling and taking selfies.

Former President Joe Biden has been thrashed online as he was spotted smiling and posing for selfies with others attending the funeral service of Pope Francis, who died on April 21. The ex-president went for the service along with his wife Jill at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City Saturday, April 26, as reported by The New York Post. […] However, Joe Biden taking photos with other mourners ahead of the funeral service was not taken well by people online. A critic said, “Absolutely tasteless!!!”

They are criticizing Trump for wearing a Navy blue suit to the Pontiff’s funeral when Biden was wearing navy also. Mr. Sharp as a tack, was also posing for selfies with people in the crowd and all smiles. Is that appropriate? pic.twitter.com/9WFWiOT6ye — Doreen Linder (@DorLinder) April 26, 2025

Biden grins as people take selfies with him at Pope Francis’ funeral pic.twitter.com/Jg0jBGyUcO — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 26, 2025

Advertisement

It’s hardly suprising if you think about it. Joe Biden was, once again, taking a page out of Barack Obama’s playbook. At Nelson Mandela’s memorial service in 2013, Barack Obama sparked outrage when he was caught taking a smiling selfie with British Prime Minister David Cameron and Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt.

Related: 'Quiet Catholic' Melania Trump Mourns the Pope on Her Birthday

At what was supposed to be a solemn occasion honoring one of history’s most respected figures, Obama’s behavior came off as tone-deaf and disrespectful. The image of world leaders grinning and snapping photos while others mourned around them was widely criticized as a glaring display of poor judgment and a lack of decorum, reinforcing the perception that the narcissistic Obama often prioritized his image over the seriousness demanded by the moment.

The mainstream media won't show you the full story of Biden's concerning behavior at Pope Francis's funeral, but we will. Get exclusive access to unfiltered coverage and in-depth analysis of the stories they want to hide. Join PJ Media VIP today and use code FIGHT for 60% off. Support fearless journalism that exposes the truth about our political leaders.