Hunter Biden's Smoking Gun Letter Exposes More Biden Family Corruption

Now that Joe Biden is out of the White House and the Democratic Party has all but tossed him aside like yesterday’s news, the media has suddenly discovered its courage. After years of running cover, they’ve now permitted themselves to report on the very corruption they actively ignored: the corruption of the Biden crime family.

Advertisement

A bombshell letter that the New York Times obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request reveals exactly how Hunter Biden was peddling influence while his father served as Vice President.

The State Department, in a completely unsurprising move, had withheld this damaging evidence until after Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Kamala Harris. They want us to believe the timing was just a coincidence. Right.

What makes this revelation particularly damning is that Hunter wrote the letter on Burisma letterhead, openly seeking help from the U.S. ambassador to Italy. As the Times reported:

The State Department last week released a letter that Hunter Biden wrote while his father was serving as vice president in which he sought assistance from the U.S. government for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. In the previously unpublished June 2016 letter on Burisma letterhead to the U.S. ambassador to Italy, Mr. Biden requested “support and guidance” in arranging a meeting with an Italian official to resolve regulatory hurdles to geothermal energy projects Burisma was pursuing in the Tuscany region... The letter requested help arranging a meeting between Burisma officials and Enrico Rossi, the president of the Tuscany regional government at the time, “to introduce geothermal projects led by Burisma Group, to highlight their social and economic benefits for local communities and develop a common action plan that would lead to further development of the Tuscany Region.”

Advertisement

Hunter wasn't even trying to hide his influence peddling. He brazenly requested "support and guidance" to set up meetings with Italian officials for Burisma's geothermal energy projects. Even more telling, this letter was written shortly after Hunter had accompanied his father on Air Force Two and spent time with the very same ambassador.

A representative for Burisma did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the New York Times, and a spokeswoman for former President Biden also declined to weigh in.

Recommended: Bombshell Study Reveals How Many Leftists Support Killing Trump and Musk



Last summer, a White House spokesman claimed that Biden had no knowledge that his son had reached out to the U.S. Embassy in Italy on Burisma’s behalf while he was vice president.

Of course, none of this matters now in terms of legal consequences. Before leaving office, Joe Biden made sure to pardon his son for any crimes committed from 2014 onward, conveniently covering the entire period Hunter was working at Burisma.

We already knew that Hunter Biden was peddling influence — that’s hardly news. But the deliberate cover-up by the State Department is a big deal. It stonewalled the Times' FOIA request for years, forcing the newspaper to sue. Even then, it released nothing substantive until after Biden was politically finished.

Advertisement

This is how the Deep State protects its own.

The evidence is crystal clear: Hunter Biden was selling access to his father's office, the State Department helped cover it up, and Joe Biden ensured his son would face no consequences through a carefully timed pardon. This is exactly the kind of corruption President Trump was elected to fight against.

Want the uncensored truth about the Biden family corruption that mainstream media buried for years? Get exclusive access to our deep-dive analysis and perspectives on stories like this through PJ Media VIP. We will continue to expose the truth about the Biden crime family. Join VIP today and use the code FIGHT for 60% off and support the fearless journalism that holds the deep state accountable.