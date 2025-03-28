This Huge Development Could Revolutionize Illegal Immigrant Deportations

President Trump has already made tremendous progress securing our border. Just look at this chart:

The effort to clean up the mess left by Joe Biden isn’t stopping, though. And now, a groundbreaking agreement between the IRS and ICE is likely to make the effort to deport illegal immigrants even more efficient.

Fox News Digital reports that the IRS and ICE are close to finalizing a deal that would let ICE submit the names and addresses of illegal immigrants to the IRS. The agency could then cross-check their tax records and share updated address information with immigration officials.

"It is going to discourage those taxpayers from even filing, so it really does put them between a rock and a hard place," Adam Brewer, a federal tax expert, told Fox News Digital.

But some longtime IRS employees have expressed concerns about the deal, arguing that the tax agency has long assured the safeguarding of records in exchange for illegal immigrants filing tax returns, something they are required to do by law even though they are not in the country legally. The draft agreement between the IRS and ICE would authorize verification "subject to criminal investigation" for violating immigration law, stretching the definition of a narrow IRS privacy exemption that allows the use of taxpayer data in the case of criminal investigations. The deal comes as President Donald Trump has continued to increase efforts to speed up deportations, following through on one of the key promises he set on the campaign trail. According to Brewer, stretching the definition of criminal investigations to those who entered the country illegally would be an "unprecedented" step for the IRS.

"For the IRS to get involved in criminal investigations, that's not uncommon," Brewer explained. "They have done a lot of information sharing, historically, with DEA to crack down on drug proceeds, those types of things. I guess the way I'm looking at it is, if illegal immigration itself is the crime, if you look at it through that scope, then yes, it's pretty unprecedented."

Brewer added, 'This feels like a deviation from what we've known for years … that if you share information with the IRS, it stops there.”

Brewer doesn't sound like he's on board with this idea. In fact, he thinks this program would damage the credibility of the IRS.

"That would be true of any government agency if they had said, ‘Hey, the DMV is going to start turning over your address to ICE.’ You're going to get less people who register their vehicles or who renew their driver's license. That's just the reality," Brewer argued.

Tell that to Donald Trump, whose tax returns were stolen by an IRS contractor and leaked to the media. The IRS already lost its credibility. Frankly, it’s disappointing that the IRS isn’t already working with other government agencies to help catch illegal immigrants.

Brewer warned that sharing tax records with ICE could discourage illegal immigrants from filing taxes, a process many use to seek legal status.

"The IRS knows and ICE knows that these tax returns are required, and now they've really put a big disincentive in front of taxpayers from filing," Brewer said.

Here’s an idea: Don’t come into this country illegally.

Nevertheless, Brewer acknowledged that IRS data could serve as a valuable tool for immigration enforcement, just as the agency has assisted law enforcement in other criminal cases.

