X Under Massive Cyber Attack

If you’ve been trying to get on X today and are having trouble, you’re not alone. It appears that the left’s assault on Elon Musk's enterprises has taken a disturbing digital turn. X has suffered an unprecedented three major outages in a single day, with a mysterious hacker group called "Dark Storm Team" brazenly claiming responsibility for what appears to be a coordinated attack on conservative free speech.

Users worldwide encountered a barrage of technical difficulties: login failures, content loading problems, and widespread access disruptions.

Elon Musk addressed the attacks Monday afternoon. “There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏,” he wrote in a post. “We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …”

At its peak, over 40,000 users reported problems accessing the platform—a staggering 3,333 times higher than the typical baseline of just 12 reports.

“The hacking group Dark Storm Team has claimed responsibility for today's hack on X, formerly Twitter,” explains Newsweek. “The group is known for its sophisticated cyber warfare attacks and successful hacks of high-security systems. According to Orange Cyberdefense, the group was formed in 2023 and has a pro-Palestinian focus. Last month, the group vowed in a post to unleash a wave of cyberattacks on the government websites of NATO countries, Israel, and nations supporting Israel.”

I guess they didn’t get the memo that the left is claiming Elon Musk is a Nazi.

There is speculation that this is a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, but that has not been confirmed by X. A DDoS attack is a malicious attempt to cripple a targeted server, service, or network by flooding it with overwhelming internet traffic. As Cloudflare, a leading network security provider, explains, these attacks disrupt normal operations, rendering the target inaccessible to legitimate users. X has not confirmed that it is experiencing a DDoS attack.

This attack comes as radical leftists, triggered by Elon Musk’s support for President Trump and his leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have launched a coordinated “Tesla Takedown” campaign. Incidents include Molotov cocktails being thrown at a dealership in Salem, Oregon, gunfire in Loveland, Colorado, and widespread vandalism.

At the moment, the websites for Tesla and SpaceX remain unaffected, suggesting this attack specifically aims to disrupt the free flow of information on X—now a crucial source of unfiltered news for millions.

The Dark Storm Team's unconfirmed public admission via Telegram of launching an attack represents more than just teenage hacktivist bravado—it's a direct challenge to digital infrastructure security.

What's particularly alarming is the impact on X's role as a critical news dissemination platform. Since Musk's acquisition in October 2022, X has become a beacon for uncensored news and free speech, which, of course, the left hates.

The third outage, which saw reports surge to 29,143, demonstrates an ongoing vulnerability in X's infrastructure. But more importantly, it exposes the lengths to which leftist activists will go to suppress platforms that don't conform to their ideological agenda.

