Finally! English Is Now the Official Language of the United States

In a bold move that's long overdue, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Saturday designating English as the official language of the United States. This action, which should have happened, frankly, decades ago, if not at our nation’s founding, represents a return to common sense governance that the left will undoubtedly condemn as "xenophobic."

Trump's order explains the obvious rationale behind this decision: "From the founding of our Republic, English has been used as our national language. Our Nation's historic governing documents, including the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, have all been written in English."

Before you hear fake news from the left, rest assured that this order does not eliminate foreign language services. It simply establishes what should have been established long ago: that our nation needs one unifying language to function effectively.

As the order states, "A nationally designated language is at the core of a unified and cohesive society, and the United States is strengthened by a citizenry that can freely exchange ideas in one shared language."

The executive order notably revokes Barack Obama's 2000 Executive Order 13166, which forced government agencies to accommodate those with "limited English proficiency" at taxpayer expense. Remember when liberals insisted this wouldn't lead to a balkanized America? How'd that work out?

What the left won't tell you is that Trump's order specifically doesn't require agencies to "amend, remove, or otherwise stop production of documents, products, or other services prepared or offered in languages other than English." Agency heads maintain discretion to "make decisions as they deem necessary to fulfill their respective agencies' mission."

This isn't about punishing non-English speakers—it's about promoting unity and integration into society. As the order clearly states, "Speaking English not only opens doors economically, but it helps newcomers engage in their communities, participate in national traditions, and give back to our society."

Remember when assimilation was considered a good thing? The left's obsession with multiculturalism has created linguistic ghettos where new immigrants remain isolated and dependent on government services rather than becoming fully integrated Americans. Meanwhile, schools nationwide have to use resources that should be going toward educating their students for interpreters for non-English-speaking students. It shouldn’t be that way.

"In welcoming new Americans, a policy of encouraging the learning and adoption of our national language will make the United States a shared home and empower new citizens to achieve the American dream," the executive order states.

I couldn’t agree more.

Trump's executive order represents a return to the melting pot ideal that made America successful: a place where people from different backgrounds unite under a common identity, language, and culture. This shouldn’t be controversial; it's fundamental to maintaining our national cohesion.

I don’t doubt Democrats are going to challenge this. But 31 states already have laws making English their official language, and dozens of other nations around the world have official languages. When France, Spain, Japan, and Brazil designate official languages, it's seen as normal. It should be that way for America, too.

By establishing English as our official language, Trump is restoring sanity to our immigration system and empowering immigrants to succeed. It’s about ensuring that all Americans can communicate with each other, participate in civic life, and access the opportunities that make this country great. Only in the twisted logic of the modern left could this be seen as anything but beneficial for all Americans—including immigrants.

The simple truth is that a nation needs a common language to function and thrive. President Trump has taken a step that's long overdue, and future generations of Americans will be better off for it.