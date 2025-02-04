WATCH: Hilarious Canadian TV Skit Predicted Trudeau Caving to Trump Months Ago

On Monday, Trump had an epic day when both Mexico and Canada caved to his tariff threats by giving him exactly what he wanted. In the evening, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new measures to strengthen border security and combat the flow of illegal drugs.

"Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country," Trump wrote in post on Truth Social.

Canada will implement their $1.3 Billion Border plan, and as per Prime Minister Trudeau, will be, “reinforcing the Border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are, and will be, working on protecting the Border. In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the Border, launch a Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl, and we will be backing it with $200 million.”

"As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that," Trump declared. "I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!"

It was inevitable that Trudeau would cave, but the funny thing about this is that a Canadian TV show predicted Trudeau’s capitulation months ago.

“This Hour has 22 Minutes,” a weekly Canadian television comedy that airs on CBC Television, absolutely trashed Trudeau after his visit to Mar-a-Lago back in December. The skit portrays Trudeau and Donald Trump meeting at Mar-a-Lago for dinner, during which they are served fast food.

During the skit, the Trudeau character expresses his concern about Trump’s intentions for having him at Mar-a-Lago. “Mr. President, I must admit I was worried that you were going to try to humiliate me,” he quips.

The Trump character dismissed those concerns. “I would never embarrass you, Justin. Are you kidding me?”

At this point the Trump character insisted on seeing Trudeau eat a Big Mac, declaring it “the president of all burgers.” He then playfully chastises Trudeau, saying, “I’m gonna make you eat it like a dog—with no hands."

The Trudeau character initially refused, “Mr. President, I have self-respect.”

As the dialogue continued, the comedic rivalry intensified with Trump escalating the tariff discussion, declaring “30% tariffs!” followed by Trudeau’s making defiant declarations between Trump upping the ante, saying “50% tariffs!” and then “60% tariffs!” This builds up until the key moment of the skit arrives when Trudeau succumbs to the threats, shouting “For Canada!!!” and diving into the hamburger, eating it “like a dog,” the pretense of having any authority or dignity gone. He declares, “I’m a hungry little puppy. Mmmm… I’m so hungry for my puppy chow.”

That’s pretty much how things went down on Monday.