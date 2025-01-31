Ex-Obama Adviser Convicted of Planning, Attempting to Assault a Child

A former adviser from the Obama administration, Rahamim Shy, has been sentenced to prison for his heinous intentions toward a child. Shy, 47, a senior adviser on Pakistan and Afghanistan in the State Department during the Obama administration, was convicted after traveling to the U.K. for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts with a nine-year-old girl.

Shy’s preparations included more than a month of communications with an undercover police officer posing as the girl's grandmother. Upon his arrival in Bedfordshire in February 2024, he was arrested with shockingly inappropriate items in his luggage, including stuffed animals and condoms.

He was sentenced to 11 and a half years in jail.

The Daily Mail has more:

This followed correspondence with an individual describing herself as 'Debbie', the girl's grandmother. However, unbeknown to Shy, the girl did not exist and 'Debbie' was in fact an undercover officer with Bedfordshire Police. Shy, a US citizen, who lives in New Jersey, worked for the White House under president Barack Obama and secretary of state Hillary Clinton. Using an online forum and later messaging apps, Shy described in acute detail the disturbing acts he wanted to do to the girl and that he was fully prepared to travel to England to do so. He described the girl's age of nine as a 'tad late' to start sexual activity, and that it was an 'honour' to be considered 'her first'. Shy travelled to England on February 23 2024 through Gatwick Airport before driving to Bedford where he met the undercover officer and was promptly arrested.

In his trial, Shy failed to convince the court that U.S. jurisdiction nullified the case — a ruling that underscored the clear jurisdiction of the English courts since the intended crime was set to occur in the U.K.

Crown Prosecution Service representative Lorraine Telford called the former Obama advisor “a predator who was fully prepared to commit unspeakable acts against a child for his own sexual gratification.” Telford emphasized the importance of protecting children, stating, “It was clear from his explicit conversations and items he brought to England that he had only one intention, to commit rape against what he knew was a vulnerable child.”

She added, “The fact the child in this case did not exist makes no difference, and it is a credit to the police operation and subsequent prosecution that Shy will no longer pose an immediate threat.”

Shy was ultimately sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison, with the prosecution making it clear that the absence of the intended victim did not lessen the severity of his offenses.

One aspect of this story that should not go unmentioned is the shocking lack of U.S. media coverage of this story. Aside from a New York Post report on his arrest last year, I can’t find any coverage of his arrest or conviction in domestic media. Why is that? Okay, that's a rhetorical question, because I think we all know the reason why U.S. media ignored the story.

