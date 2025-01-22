WATCH: Greg Gutfeld Absolutely Destroyed Jessica Tarlov for Whining About Trump

Greg Gutfeld has built a reputation for his sharp wit and unapologetic takes, and this recent exchange on "The Five" showed just how skilled he is at dismantling the left's tired old anti-Trump arguments. Liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov tried to spar with Gutfeld over birthright citizenship and Trump’s policies, but the results were embarrassing for her.

The discussion began with Gutfeld making a broader point about why Americans supported Donald Trump. "I'm saying that Americans voted for it. That's the difference. I don't have to say it's fine. I'm just telling you the reality," he said, cutting through the usual media spin about Trump's policies.

Tarlov countered with a question aimed at undermining his argument: "Did you vote to revoke birthright citizenship for the children of people who are here legally?"

Gutfeld immediately turned the tables, asking, "Do you understand what that means?"

Tarlov claimed she did and attempted to explain.

"Well, I think when Donald Trump was talking about it and disparaging people over here, he was talking about undocumented people who come and drop their anchor babies. He wasn't talking about people who are here on student visas, people who are here on H1B."

"You're always gonna choose this weird exception," Gutfeld retorted. "The fact is the system is being gamed. Americans voted for Donald Trump because they saw these systems, these institutions being gamed. The asylum issue, the birthright citizen issue, Title IX issues. Every single part of society was being gamed by the left. And finally, Americans got pushed too far."

His analogy about Trump’s presidency was spot on and left Tarlov scrambling to respond, unable to get a word in. "The point is, you don't have to like everything in the restaurant to like the restaurant,” he said. “There are things, I go to a restaurant, I don't eat any seafood, but I like that restaurant 'cause it's got steak. There are things that Trump will do that I will disagree with, but the entire package is as close as you're going to get to what Americans want."

From there, Gutfeld doubled down, highlighting Trump’s unmatched energy and work ethic: "Trump is redefining basically what a human being can do in 24 hours. It's incredible. He did more in a day than Biden did in his damn career. And it's exhausting. It’s amazing."

At one point, Gutfeld even joked about Trump’s stamina: "He went, he had three balls last night. That’s three more than Adam Kinzinger. The guy hasn’t slept in two days. It’s possible Donald Trump could complete his presidency in three months. Yeah, he goes, ‘You know what, JD, you take it from here, I think I did everything I could do.’”

Gutfeld went on to blast the left’s outrage over other executive actions like ordering federal employees to show up to work.

“And by the way, you brought up — and you said it was a good thing, you know — the fact that like these people have to go back to work. But then you mention all these challenges they have. Well, welcome to America. Every single one of us has a challenge. But yet we come to work. I'm not gonna pay for their porn addiction. If they wanna sit home in front of Pornhub and go, I have chronic fatigue syndrome. You know what? Everybody in America could stay home because they have a sick loved one or a baby, but they aren't; they're coming to work. They should go.”

Greg Gutfeld rips Jessica Tarlov and I'm here for it🔥 #TheFive



"Trump did more in a day than what Biden did in his damn career!" pic.twitter.com/kDs0Lb5pPj — Eddie (@Eddie_1X) January 21, 2025

Gutfeld went on to dismiss the media’s baseless Nazi salute accusation against Elon Musk, pointing out their omission of Donald Trump honoring families of Hamas hostages during the same event and how Trump was also instrumental in securing the release of hostages during a ceasefire deal.