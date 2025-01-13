Kevin O’Leary Visited Trump at Mar-A-Lago. Here’s How It Went.

Billionaire Mark Cuban may be taking a break from politics after his humiliating support of Kamala Harris backfired spectacularly, but his "Shark Tank" co-star Kevin O'Leary has jumped right in the thick of it and met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.

Advertisement

Calling Mar-a-Lago the “new Davos,” Canadian investor Kevin O’Leary defended the “successful” weekend trip he and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith made to hang out with incoming president Donald Trump. And the man — known as Mr. Wonderful on TV — also warned Canada that there could be “darkness” ahead if voters choose Gerald Butts-backed Mark Carney as their next prime minister, while extolling the virtues of Alberta’s Smith, who, he says, is doing the job Trudeau and his team haven’t done. “Trudeau and his team were there for two hours. Premier Smith was there for two days,” the Shark Tank star told The Toronto Sun Monday. “This woman is really smart. She is ahead of the rest of the Canadian politicians when it comes to her relationship with the incoming president and his team.”

O’Leary provided fascinating insights into the visit to Mar-a-Lago and Premier Smith’s meeting with President Donald Trump. The meeting underscored the deep economic ties between Alberta and the United States, especially in energy trade.

O’Leary praised Smith as “one of the most pragmatic politicians on earth,” emphasizing her ability to navigate complex political and economic landscapes. He highlighted Alberta’s massive role in energy production and pointed out that “Alberta, that province in Canada, has more oil and gas than all of America” and is “one of the largest trading partners on earth with the United States.” This partnership involves a staggering $188 billion worth of energy flowing annually from Alberta into the U.S. with much of it refined and redistributed globally.

Advertisement

Smith’s visit wasn’t just about policy; it was a strategic move to strengthen ties amid shifting political dynamics. According to O’Leary, her approach was forward-thinking: “She’s so far ahead of other Canadian politicians because she came down to Mar-a-Lago… worked the room… met many of the cabinet members.”

He added, “They’re glad to see her. They know her well.”

According to O’Leary, Smith cleverly used the metaphor of marriage in her discussions to describe the enduring relationship between Alberta and the United States. “We’re not dating, we’re married,” O’Leary recounted her saying. “Sometimes couples have some problems… but because they’ve been married forever, they work it out.”

O’Leary also touched on the broader political climate in Canada, describing it as a “red wave” of conservatism sweeping across the country. This, he noted, has already “kicked out idiot King Justin Trudeau,” signaling a shift away from the leftist policies that Canada is typically known for.

In O’Leary’s view, Smith’s efforts are not just about Alberta but about securing a stable future for Canadian-U.S. relations in energy and beyond. “She’s smart,” he concluded. “And Trump understands that.”

Danielle Smith’s proactive stance and ability to forge strong international relationships are clear indicators of her commitment to Alberta’s prosperity and her recognition of the importance of a cooperative partnership with the United States. As she continues to advocate for Alberta’s interests, her leadership serves as a model for how pragmatic and forward-thinking strategies can create lasting impacts.

Advertisement

I just got back from Mar-a-Lago, where Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and I sat down with Donald Trump. We tackled tariffs, pipelines, and why a strong Canada-U.S. partnership matters now more than ever.



I told Trump straight: the Trudeau policies have been a disaster, but… pic.twitter.com/Khh3FY6LuK — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) January 13, 2025

Cuban was unavailable for comment.