BREAKING: Justin Trudeau Resigns as Canadian Prime Minister

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his intention to resign after the Liberal Party selects a new leader, marking the conclusion of a turbulent tenure at the helm of Canada.

“My friends, as you all know, I’m a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians. I care deeply about this country,” he said Monday morning. “And I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians. And the fact is, despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history.”

Trudeau seemingly fought back tears as he continued. “That’s why this morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of Parliament. She has granted this request, and the House will now be prorogued until March 24.”

Trudeau, who has led the Liberal Party since 2013 and became prime minister in 2015, made the long-anticipated announcement outside Rideau Cottage, his official residence, on Monday morning.

Trudeau continued:

Over the holidays, I’ve also had a chance to reflect and have had long talks with my family about our future. Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support and with their encouragement. So last night over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I’m sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide competitive process. Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election. And it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.

The announcement was surprising, but not unexpected. According to Fox News Digital, the Globe and Mail, citing three sources, first reported that Trudeau was expected to resign as Liberal Party leader as early as Monday.

His decision comes amid declining popularity, with Canada facing a housing crisis, falling per-capita GDP, and high inflation ahead of the national election on October 20.

He also revealed that he requested Governor General Mary Simon to prorogue Parliament until March 24 — a request she has approved.

Trudeau has been under pressure to resign for weeks, and a majority of his caucus was calling on him to quit this week.

“Trudeau is way down in the polls and facing challenges from within his party about whether he’s the right leader to unite Canadians. His decision comes as Canada braces for a tariff war when Donald Trump returns to the White House in three weeks,” Politico reported last week. “Canadians will head to the polls in 2025, a federal election that could be triggered in late January if Trudeau’s foes topple the minority government when the House returns from break.”