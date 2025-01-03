Here’s Proof That Environmentalism Doesn't Motivate the ‘Green Energy’ Industry

It’s hard to imagine anything more misguided than cutting down a state forest to build a solar panel farm. Yet, that’s exactly what Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is moving ahead with, as it plans to clear 420 acres of state forest near Gaylord, Mich., for solar energy development.

According to MLive, this project comes ”as the DNR faces dwindling revenues from hunting and fishing licenses, and Michigan falls behind building enough renewable energy fast enough to risk not meeting a key state climate goal – 100% clean energy by 2040.”

Apparently, the solution to meeting absurd and arbitrary climate goals is to chop down thousands of trees. As a kid, I remember learning about the devastating consequences of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Apparently, if you slap some solar panels on the cleared land, it's suddenly okay. Who knew?

This decision raises serious questions not only about the environmental trade-offs but also about the underlying motivations driving such an absurd policy.

How much more evidence do you need that the green energy industry isn’t actually motivated by environmentalism? Clearing forestland — a vital resource for carbon sequestration and wildlife habitats—to install solar panels is the very definition of counterproductive. Forests play a critical role in offsetting carbon emissions, yet the DNR seems content to sacrifice this natural climate defense for the optics of a “green” project.

And let’s not pretend that the DNR is oblivious to these trade-offs. Officials, including Scott Whitcomb, expect backlash, and for good reason. This is a glaring contradiction to Michigan’s own Healthy Climate Plan, which advises against land-use changes that increase greenhouse emissions. But the DNR insists this project is worth it because of its proximity to a major power transmission line, minimizing the need for new infrastructure. In other words, convenience is being prioritized over environmental integrity.

In fact, there is already ample evidence that this project will not have a net benefit for the environment.

Deforesting land for renewable energy has become the focus of recent scientific study. Evidence from both Harvard University and Chinese researchers shows the loss of carbon-dioxide gobbling forests for solar installations results in a net increase in greenhouse gas emissions – the air pollution which fuels the accelerating climate crisis. That means it’s counter-productive to the climate fight to clear cut forests, even for renewable energy sources which don’t pump greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. That’s simply how good forests are at turning carbon-dioxide into oxygen through natural photosynthesis.

This plan is nothing short of an environmental and policy disaster. Cutting down forests to make way for solar farms isn’t just counterproductive — it lays bare the flawed logic of so-called “green” initiatives that ignore the broader environmental impact. Forests are irreplaceable for carbon sequestration and biodiversity, and sacrificing them for the sake of optics undermines the very climate goals these projects claim to support.

If Michigan were truly committed to sustainability, it would prioritize repurposing already-developed land or exploring less destructive renewable energy alternatives. Instead, the state is gambling away its natural heritage for short-term political wins and financial convenience. This isn’t just shortsighted; it’s reckless.

Such projects raise serious questions about the motives behind the green energy industry and the politicians who champion these initiatives. Are they driven by genuine environmental concerns, or is this another case of profit and politics masquerading as progress? Michigan’s residents deserve better than empty promises and misguided policies. This plan demands nothing less than firm, vocal opposition.