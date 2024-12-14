WATCH: Delusional Leftists Are Clinging to Kamala Inauguration Fantasies

Public pollsters and the media gave the entire country the impression that the 2024 presidential election was really, really close, or that Kamala had the edge. Remember how Joe Biden was forced out because the polls showed him losing big time to Trump, and then Kamala swooped in and was suddenly a head by two, three, four points nationally and in the swing states?

Then Trump won, and it became clear that Kamala Harris never had a real shot. Not once during the election did her internal polling show her ahead. In many ways, it seemed inevitable that Trump would win. Yet the media and the left worked overtime to convince voters that Kamala had a strong chance—so much so that her campaign raised and spent over a billion dollars, only to lose every single swing state. Unsurprisingly, many on the left are struggling to cope with her defeat. Some have even deluded themselves into believing that, despite Trump’s decisive victory, Kamala will somehow be inaugurated as president on Jan. 20, 2025.

There are some pretty wild conspiracy theories floating around social media. A fringe group of Kamala Harris supporters is convinced that JD Vance is secretly working with federal authorities to “turn state’s evidence” against Donald Trump and Elon Musk for plotting to “steal” the 2024 election.

“So the rumor mill is a buzz that J.D. Vance is actually working to turn state evidence,” this one delusion Kamala supporter said in a TikTok post. “Now, this is just a rumor." Okay, rumor. “However, I'd like to point out that your girl here, me, on August 8, I posted a video predicting this.”

Despite patting herself on the back, she did leave open the possibility that this insane theory might not pan out, but she said she “wouldn't be surprised, because who's seen J.D. Vance and, like, since the election?”

There’s a segment of Kamala supporters on TikTok that are convinced JD Vance is working with the feds to “turn state's evidence” against Trump and Elon Musk for stealing the 2024 election.



They believe Kamala will be inaugurated.



It’s insane how deranged these people are. pic.twitter.com/nXYhNidO3B — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 13, 2024

She’s not alone.

“Kamala Harris is not done,” another deranged leftist insisted in a TikTok post. “She is in fact actually leaving Taylor Swift-esque Easter eggs and I'm absolutely living for it.”

She goes on to point out “clues” in recent Harris campaign fundraising emails, namely that more recent pitches were paid for not by the Harris for President campaign, but by the “Harris Victory Fund,” which is a joint fundraising apparatus with the DNC and state committees, and notes that the disclaimer says that funds raised “will be allocated to Harris for President's recount account.”

“All those feelings we had,” she continued. “Something's not right. The math is not mathing. What's going on? Don't worry. Prosecutor Kamala is on the case. I'm not surprised. We haven't heard anything about a recount yet because there are a couple states that are not finished yet.”

KamalaHQ-anon is now claiming that Harris is going to win on a recount — after conceding the race and being outside the recount margin in every swing state.



The cope is insane. 😭 pic.twitter.com/022Nb0nITy — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 10, 2024

Now, this isn’t just a few isolated incidents. There are reportedly a bunch of videos like this, and enough so that a former Harris-Walz campaign employee is speaking out against these conspiracy theories.

“I need to talk for a second,” the former campaign staffer begins. “There is no plot twist coming in this year’s election results,” she declared, emphasizing that Kamala Harris did not secretly win the election and that there is no “honey trap” to catch Donald Trump.

Speaking from personal experience, she explained, “I literally worked for her campaign. I’ve been at HQ for the last several months,” and shared the emotional toll of the loss, describing a “saddest, loneliest solo road trip” back home after moving to Delaware for the campaign.

Now, she’s not exactly immune to conspiracy theories. She described herself as a “disabled queer woman married to an active duty service member,” and expressed the fear over what a second Trump term might mean for her family, and seemed frustrated that the election conspiracy theories are distracting from her very real problems. “Every second that people spend obsessing over… some secret plot twist like we’re living in a movie is more time that they are not spending organizing and getting involved in their community.”

Ex-Kamala campaign employee begs Democrats to stop buying into conspiracy theories and bluntly tells them that Kamala isn’t going to be POTUS.



“There is no plot twist coming… There isn’t going to be some grand reveal that secretly Kamala won all along.”



This is hilarious. 😭 pic.twitter.com/D2NNODcfAz — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 22, 2024

Inauguration Day is going to be fun.