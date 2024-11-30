Why the Left Is Suddenly Turning on Joe Biden

Matt Margolis | 9:57 AM on November 30, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Have you noticed how, especially since the election, people on the left are trying to rewrite history and claim they knew Joe Biden was unfit for office—or at least, not well enough to seek a second term? It’s a fascinating phenomenon, and it tells us everything that is wrong with left.

The most recent one that I came across came from David Hogg, who just confessed to having a private meeting with Joe Biden last year.

Why is this kid getting private meetings with the sitting president of the United States? I can’t explain it. But, what I really wanted to point to is that the X post in which he revealed this meeting is an extraordinary example of revisionist history at work, particularly among those on the left who are now attempting to distance themselves from the consequences of their own decisions. 

“I think the hardest part of the past few weeks is the refusal of many to take accountability,” Hogg wrote. “We (including myself) f****d up and it’s time to learn. That’s really all I want to hear.”

And so, he continued. “I’ll start out- when I met with President Biden one on one 14 months ago in the Oval and he asked ‘how do I get the youth vote’ I should have told him to drop out.”

Hogg continued, “Maybe I would have been kicked out of the meeting, it probably wouldn’t have mattered. But at least I would have told the President what he needed to hear instead of what he wanted to hear.”

This admission is striking for several reasons. First, it acknowledges something conservatives and others have been pointing out for years: Biden’s unfitness for office was glaringly obvious long before the election. Yet voices on the left—Hogg included—either ignored the warnings, actively silenced dissent, or pushed the narrative that Trump, not Biden, was mentally unwell.

Hogg chose the latter.

Now that the election is over, people on the left such as Hogg feel safe to finally admit that they knew all along. This isn’t just a moment of personal regret; it’s a stunning indictment of everyone who enabled Joe Biden. 

Hogg doesn’t stop there. He admitted that he failed to push harder on concerns about “the youth vote and especially young men,” and calls out the political consultants he dealt with, dismissing them as “sycophant-sultants” who were more concerned about protecting their own positions than addressing reality. He goes so far as to say they “should have been fired because they had no f*****g clue what they were doing.” 

The most revealing line in Hogg’s post, however, is this: “That meeting will be a permanent nightmare and lesson I will carry for the rest of my life.” 

Contrary to what Hogg says, this isn't accountability. He's trying to preserve his own influence by claiming he knew what was wrong all along. 

Hogg’s post is a microcosm of a larger problem on the left: they prioritize party over country. When conservatives were pointing out Joe Biden's cognitive deficiencies for years, the left made wild claims about how vigorous and vibrant he was, and expected us to believe it. The only people who did believe it were the leftists who wanted to believe it, and they were content with the idea of pushing Biden through the election as long as they thought he had a chance. It was only when they couldn't pretend anymore that they tossed him to the curb. I can only imagine what kind of books will be written from White House insiders in the coming years about the Biden White House. Who else among them will try to absolve themselves of responsibility for being a part of the cover-up?

