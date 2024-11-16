Democrat Officials Are Helping Bob Casey Steal the Election He Lost

Last week, David McCormick clinched a hard-fought victory over three-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in Pennsylvania’s Senate race. The AP called it for McCormick on Thursday, and DecisionDeskHQ called it days ago. Despite the fact that he clearly lost, Casey has yet to concede, as he and his lawyer, the infamously sleazy election fixer Marc Elias, are counting on the recount to flip the results.

As I've mentioned before, recounts rarely alter the outcome. That said, when recounts do alter the results, the changes conspicuously tend to favor Democrats.

Thankfully, the math isn’t on Casey’s side. McCormick leads by more than 20,000 votes, a margin far too large for even the most dubious recount plausibly to overturn.

But Casey and Elias are still trying. And Bucks County, Pa., commissioners are trying to help them by counting illegal ballots.

By a vote of 2-1, the commissioners board openly disregarded the advice of the board’s own legal counsel and disobeyed the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court ruling issued earlier this year about the counting of ballots that weren't properly signed.

Democrat commissioners Robert Harvie Jr. and Diane Marseglia voted in favor of accepting 124 illegal ballots, knowing they were breaking the law. They simply didn't care.

“I think we all know that precedent by a court doesn’t matter anymore in this country, and people violate laws anytime they want,” Marseglia said. “So for me, if I violate this law, it’s because I want a court to pay attention to it.”

🚨🚨🚨#BucksCounty Democrat Commissioners violate the rule of law and ignore PA Supreme Court ruling!



Democrat Commissioners Diane Marseglia and Bob Harvie voted today to count illegal ballots, against PA Supreme Court ruling, in an attempt to aid former Senator Bob Casey.… pic.twitter.com/qAdFlVchmh — Bucks GOP (@BucksGOP) November 14, 2024

I can't even.

While this may be over a small number of ballots, this is clearly how the Democrats are hoping to flip this election. And Bucks County is not an isolated situation.

According to a report from Fox News, Philadelphia city commissioners have decided to count a small number of undated and incorrectly dated mail ballots. In response, Republicans have filed a petition with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to block all counties from counting such ballots, and have also challenged Bucks County’s similar decision. The commissioners are currently reviewing the legal filings.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court previously sided with the GOP in its effort to block the counting of undated mail-in ballots ahead of the 2024 general election "It's ridiculous," an RNC official told Fox News Digital. "The court just ruled on this two weeks ago. And it's just very clear to us that Democrat lawyers and officials see a way to kind of make money off of Bob Casey by trying out this process, but Dave McCormick is already in D.C. to attend Senate orientation."

Of course, we know the playbook. Counting illegal votes isn't going to flip the results; it's the discovery of new ballots we have to worry about. History provides chilling examples of how Democrats have flipped elections thanks to mystery boxes of ballots being discovered that miraculously help the Democrat overcome their deficit and pull off a victory. Two key examples are the 2005 Washington gubernatorial race and the infamous 2008 Senate race in Minnesota—both marred by razor-thin margins and controversial vote discoveries that flipped the results.