Trump Picks RFK Jr. for Key Role in His Administration

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a former Democrat and campaign surrogate, as secretary of Health and Human Services, according to a report from Politico, citing "a person with direct knowledge of the selection."

The expected pick, which will roil many public health experts, comes after Trump promised to let Kennedy “go wild” with health and food policy in his administration after Kennedy dropped his own presidential bid to endorse the now-president-elect. It’s also a sign of the opening Trump sees after he scored a decisive electoral victory and Republicans won a comfortable majority in the Senate. Trump could still select someone else for the post. The Trump transition couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. “He’s going to help make America healthy again. … He wants to do some things, and we’re going to let him get to it,” Trump said in his victory speech. “Go have a good time, Bobby.”

According to Politico, Kennedy, 70, could face significant hurdles in the confirmation process due to his controversial positions on vaccines. He has also authored a book accusing former NIH official Anthony Fauci of collaborating with tech mogul Bill Gates and pharmaceutical companies to push COVID-19 vaccines, and he has publicly criticized regulatory officials as industry puppets who should be removed from their positions.

The report also indicated that Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said Kennedy will be treated like any other nominee, noting that he has “no preconceived notion” about the confirmation. When asked about Kennedy’s controversial vaccine views, Cornyn acknowledged it would likely be discussed during the process.

For what it's worth, Kennedy has recently emphasized that he doesn’t plan to restrict access to vaccines but aims to ensure public access to safety and efficacy data, allowing individuals to make informed decisions. He also suggested that the Trump administration might advise against adding fluoride to drinking water, which he claims could lower children’s IQ, though fluoride is commonly used to prevent cavities.

Trump literally used the word “wild” when he told the crowd at Madison Square Garden what he would do with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., if the 45th president were to become the 47th. “I’m going to let him go wild on health. I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on the medicines,” said the 78-year-old Republican nominee. Looks like Trump might be oiling the wheels for Kennedy Jr. to determine what happens with health and science policy, operations and research in the U.S. government. Speaking of oil, Trump did indicate one exception to what Kennedy, Jr. can go wild on: “The only thing I don’t think I’m going to let him even get near is the liquid gold that we have under our feet.”

Kennedy went from a Democratic Party candidate in the race to an Independent who siphoned votes away from both major parties. However, in August, he suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump.

"Many months ago, I promised the American people that I would withdraw from the race if I became a spoiler," he said in his announcement. "In my heart, I no longer believe that I have a realistic path to electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control."

Kennedy said he wants to spend his remaining years fighting the chronic disease epidemic, and Donald Trump is the only candidate who could make that dream a reality.

"President Trump has told me that he wants this to be his legacy," he said.

Trump released a statement on X: