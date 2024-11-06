Watching Jen Psaki Acknowledge Trump’s Victory Is as Satisfying as It Gets

I went to bed around 5 a.m. Eastern Time. It wouldn't be until sometime later that MSNBC would finally admit that Donald Trump had won reelection. And it was glorious.

Advertisement

Psaki began her announcement by somberly asserting that Trump had, by her network’s estimation, won Wisconsin and had hit the 270 electoral votes necessary to “return to the White House as this country’s 47th president.”

Then she went off the rails. She proceeded to frame Trump as a nefarious figure with a laundry list of grievances we’ve heard from the left for years. “He refused to accept the outcome [in 2020] and incited a violent insurrection in our nation’s capital,” she said, once again dragging out the same tired rhetoric about January 6. She insisted on portraying Trump solely as an authoritarian figure while glossing over the broader public dissatisfaction with the Biden administration’s policies.

Psaki couldn’t resist giving us her usual dramatic flourish, saying Trump had run as a “convicted felon,” conveniently ignoring that partisan prosecutors were behind the cases against him. She went on to falsely portray Trump as a monster intent on dismantling American freedoms.

“This is a man who's also bragged about overturning Roe v. Wade and stripping away women's bodily autonomy,” she said. “He's promised to conduct mass deportations to crack down on the rights of millions of Americans. Donald Trump is an anti-democratic force, but he's just been elected democratically in our country.”

Advertisement

For our VIPs: Trump Didn’t Just Win the Election — He Won a Mandate

“And here's what might be the hardest part to hear, But we have to talk about and we have to say, and it is a hard part for to digest for all of us,” she continued, “but we have to be honest about what we saw in this election.”

Donald Trump was elected by expanding his support over a number of key groups that we're gonna we've been digging into this night, to all night tonight as we had anticipated where this was headed, and I know we're gonna dig into it throughout the course of the day today. And there will be a lot of time spent on how and why he won and what this will mean for the country over the next four years and beyond.

Psaki’s self-pitying comment, “I wish I could have called her [my daughter] and told her that the first woman president had just been elected,” offers another glimpse into her pathetic mindset.

The most telling part of her rant was when Psaki emphasized that, despite Trump’s victory, “our democracy is not built around one person or one job.” This statement, made amid all her dramatic hand-wringing, is ironically true. Democracy thrives on robust debate and diverse viewpoints — two things Democrats hate.

Advertisement

Watch the moment Jen Psaki calls the race for President Trump on MSNBC before delivering one of most hyperbolic, unhinged descriptions of Donald Trump you’ll ever hear.



What an epic day!! pic.twitter.com/9MzPjR3CFt — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 6, 2024

Ultimately, Psaki’s unhinged take on Trump’s victory was less about informing the public about his victory and more about processing her own disappointment. Psaki’s continued use of shameless alarmist language was enjoyable to watch, but it doesn’t change the fact that Trump’s win is a testament to the power of American democracy — whether she likes it or not.