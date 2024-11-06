Watching Jen Psaki Acknowledge Trump’s Victory Is as Satisfying as It Gets

Matt Margolis | 11:00 AM on November 06, 2024
Townhall Media

I went to bed around 5 a.m. Eastern Time. It wouldn't be until sometime later that MSNBC would finally admit that Donald Trump had won reelection. And it was glorious.

Advertisement

Psaki began her announcement by somberly asserting that Trump had, by her network’s estimation, won Wisconsin and had hit the 270 electoral votes necessary to “return to the White House as this country’s 47th president.”

Then she went off the rails. She proceeded to frame Trump as a nefarious figure with a laundry list of grievances we’ve heard from the left for years. “He refused to accept the outcome [in 2020] and incited a violent insurrection in our nation’s capital,” she said, once again dragging out the same tired rhetoric about January 6. She insisted on portraying Trump solely as an authoritarian figure while glossing over the broader public dissatisfaction with the Biden administration’s policies.

Psaki couldn’t resist giving us her usual dramatic flourish, saying Trump had run as a “convicted felon,” conveniently ignoring that partisan prosecutors were behind the cases against him. She went on to falsely portray Trump as a monster intent on dismantling American freedoms.

“This is a man who's also bragged about overturning Roe v. Wade and stripping away women's bodily autonomy,” she said. “He's promised to conduct mass deportations to crack down on the rights of millions of Americans. Donald Trump is an anti-democratic force, but he's just been elected democratically in our country.”

Advertisement

For our VIPs: Trump Didn’t Just Win the Election — He Won a Mandate

“And here's what might be the hardest part to hear, But we have to talk about and we have to say, and it is a hard part for to digest for all of us,” she continued, “but we have to be honest about what we saw in this election.”

Donald Trump was elected by expanding his support over a number of key groups that we're gonna we've been digging into this night, to all night tonight as we had anticipated where this was headed, and I know we're gonna dig into it throughout the course of the day today. And there will be a lot of time spent on how and why he won and what this will mean for the country over the next four years and beyond.

Psaki’s self-pitying comment, “I wish I could have called her [my daughter] and told her that the first woman president had just been elected,” offers another glimpse into her pathetic mindset. 

The most telling part of her rant was when Psaki emphasized that, despite Trump’s victory, “our democracy is not built around one person or one job.” This statement, made amid all her dramatic hand-wringing, is ironically true. Democracy thrives on robust debate and diverse viewpoints — two things Democrats hate. 

Advertisement

Ultimately, Psaki’s unhinged take on Trump’s victory was less about informing the public about his victory and more about processing her own disappointment. Psaki’s continued use of shameless alarmist language was enjoyable to watch, but it doesn’t change the fact that Trump’s win is a testament to the power of American democracy — whether she likes it or not.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: MEDIA BIAS JEN PSAKI ELECTION 2024

Recommended

Watch How the Mainstream Media Freaked Out Over Trump's Victory Matt Margolis
With Trump Victory, Democrat Election Denialism Commences: What to Expect Ben Bartee
The Morning Briefing: TRUMP WINS. AMERICA WINS. Stephen Kruiser
MAGAMANIA! Now That Trump Has Won, the Media Will Do Something Shocking Scott Pinsker
The Worst Poll in the History of Polling Rick Moran
Five Moments That Doomed the Democrats in 2024 Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Morning Briefing: TRUMP WINS. AMERICA WINS.
Trump Elected 47th President of the United States
LIVE BLOG: Election Night 2024
Advertisement