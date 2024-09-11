Pro-Life Activist Proves That Late Term Abortions Happen ‘All the Time’

When the issue of abortion comes up, Democrats are always evasive in explaining the extent of their support for it. They don't want to say if they support any limitations, yet they won't condemn late-term abortions or support legislation that requires saving the baby's life after a botched abortion. They tend to use two lines, the first merely expressing support for Roe v. Wade and the second denying the existence of late-term abortions.

In a shocking exposé, an undercover phone call from a Students for Life staffer to an abortion provider at the Care Clinic in Bethesda, Md., has confirmed what many have long suspected: late-term abortions are far more common than the abortion industry lets on.

During the call, the Students for Life staffer poses as a woman seeking a late-term abortion at 34 weeks into her pregnancy, explaining that she is in a "pretty desperate situation" because her boyfriend left. What follows is a chilling description of the procedure offered by the clinic.

The Students for Life staffer was told that the abortion process would span four to five days, beginning with basic lab work and cervical dilation. But it’s the clinic worker's nonchalant, matter-of-fact explanation of what happens next that is most disturbing. "After that, we do what we call the fetal injection. A needle is inserted through the abdomen and into the fetal heart where lidocaine is injected, and that will completely numb the fetus so there's no pain," the clinic worker says.

From there, the description becomes even more graphic.

"And then after that, we inject a medication called Digoxin and another medication called KCL into the fetal heart, which will slow and then stop the fetal heartbeat," the clinic tells her before explaining that on the fourth day, once the baby has been killed, the procedure ends with inducing contractions and assisting in the delivery of what the clinic coldly refers to as "the products of conception."

"And then we'll give you a medication called misoprostol — misoprostol will sort of induce contraction and increase the dilation of your cervix."

She continued, "You're going to have contractions and cramping and then we'll assist you in sort of pushing in the induction and then remove all of the products of conception."

The clinic admitted that the process causes discomfort, cramping, and pressure but reassured the caller that they provide Fentanyl and Versed during the procedure to manage the pain.

"We specialize in later trimester care," the clinic assured her. "Our doctor is very well versed in what he's doing, and he's very good."

The Students for Life staffer, in a tone of disbelief, asks, "So I'm not, like, a rare situation. Y'all help women this late in pregnancy all the time?" The response from the clinic was chilling.

"All the time," she said.

.@ABC lied & said late-term abortions don't exist.



Everyone needs to watch this video of one of our @StudentsforLife staff members calling an abortion vendor PROVING that late-term abortions are real.



This is what @KamalaHarris supports. pic.twitter.com/wiwqBbJAl9 — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) September 11, 2024

This undercover investigation makes it clear that late-term abortions are not only occurring but are taking place with disturbing regularity. While many in the abortion industry like to paint late-term abortions as exceedingly rare and taking place only in cases of extreme medical necessity, this call exposes the reality that late-term abortions are a routine part of some clinics' offerings.

This is a wake-up call for anyone who believes in the sanctity of life. The callousness with which the clinic describes stopping a baby’s heartbeat just weeks before birth is not something that we can ignore. It is time to confront the harsh truth: late-term abortions are happening in America — and they’re happening “all the time.”