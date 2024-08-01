Democrat Civil War Watch: Progressive Pushback Against Top VP Contender Plagues Veepstakes

Kamala Harris’s search for a running mate has it quite a few snags lately. Some contenders took their names out of consideration, and other top contenders like Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) have been the target of damaging leaks.

On Sunday, we reported that Shapiro allegedly covered up sexual harassment in his office, and earlier this week, we learned that Kelly is connected to a China-funded company specializing in spy balloons.

While the sexual harassment allegations against Shapiro don’t seem to bother progressives, his pro-Israel positions do, and as Shapiro's stock appears to be rising, progressives are pushing back on his potential selection as Harris's running mate, according to The Hill.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) is facing growing pushback from progressives even as his stock rises in the veepstakes conversation. They are sounding the alarm on his past position on school vouchers and say his stance on the Israel-Hamas war could highlight a divide in the Democratic Party that could impact the November election if Vice President Harris chooses him as her running mate. Democrats who back Shapiro point to his popularity, record of winning statewide and the overall electoral importance of Pennsylvania, which has 19 electoral votes and is part of the so-called Blue Wall considered crucial to Democrats. But that hasn’t stopped progressives from amplifying their criticism of the governor this week. One letter signed by nearly 50 progressive leaders pointed to Shapiro’s “shortcomings as a national candidate” and urged the vice president to consider Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) instead.

“The correct vice presidential candidate can build on the amazing momentum you have established or set us back, especially among hard-to-reach, young, and disenfranchised voters,” the letter to Harris read. “With the compressed timeline ahead of us to defeat the Trump-Vance-MAGA threat, we simply cannot afford any setbacks.”

But that's not the only group urging Kamala not to pick Shapiro.

A letter from another progressive group, known as “VP Unity,” said Harris’s consideration of Shapiro has “set off alarm bells” among young voters, Muslims, Arab Americans and activists. Some progressive critics of Shapiro say his response to the pro-Palestinian protests in Pennsylvania, which they labeled as “heavy handed,” could impact a Harris-Shapiro ticket more negatively than his views on the Israel-Hamas war more generally. The governor has been a vocal supporter of Israel in the months since the Oct. 7 attacks, but has also been critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his handling of the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Shapiro certainly has his defenders, but some Pennsylvania Democrats also think he's not quite ready for the national spotlight. A Pennsylvania Democratic operative noted that apart from his successful 2016 attorney general campaign, Shapiro hasn’t encountered many tough electoral battles. Shapiro appears to be outwardly auditioning for the role. He may help Kamala win Pennsylvania, but that may come at the risk of losing Michigan — which she also can't afford to lose.