Bongino Claims That Trump Assassination Bombshells Are Coming Soon

Dan Bongino has been all over the Secret Service failure that resulted in the near-assassination of former President Trump. As a former Secret Service agent himself, Bongino has inside knowledge and sources that make him a great source of information you won't hear elsewhere. He's been there, so he knows how the Secret Service operates.

On his podcast over the weekend, he offered a “comprehensive breakdown of the Secret Service failure in Butler County, Pennsylvania” and went over some recent developments in the story, such as the fact that law enforcement officers who were assigned to monitor the roof the shooter fire from did not do so because it was "too hot."

He also revealed a couple of things that he expects outlets to widely report next week, including why counter-snipers waited so long to shoot the would-be assassin.

“I've got from as close a source as you're gonna get to this, okay?" he said before going into detail about what he found out. "The reason they waited and hesitated was because they were unsure if that was in fact the locals who were supposed to have that post. Apparently, they waited for the muzzle flash, which is an unbelievable lapse in security, before they realized 'That's not us.'”

Not only did Trump nearly lose his life because of this, but Corey Comperatore is dead.

"How do you live with that?" he asked. "They waited for the muzzle flash because they were unsure if that was one of ours or a friendly, which could have been resolved by the Secret Service site advance agent if they just would have posted someone on the damn roof, instead of whining about the freaking heat.”

Bongino had some more bombshells that he thinks others will report on soon. The video that we've seen of the Secret Service sniper taking out the would-be assassin is not the kill shot.

“You're way behind here," he said. "You're blowing an opportunity. The video you're seeing going around social media of the sniper team and the black BDUs, it's all over Twitter and Truth and everywhere. That is not the team that took out the assassin.”

“Send it around all you want," he continued. "That's not the team that did it. Everybody keeps sending it around saying, why did these guys hesitate when they shot? They're not the ones that took out the target. The other Secret Service counter-sniper team, you don't see on video, took the shot from about three times as far as that in a miraculous shot and thankfully took this guy out before he shot again and killed Donald Trump because he stood back up. He would have killed them.”

And there's more.

Bongino revealed that there was “confusion if there were additional attackers as they were evacuating Donald Trump from the stage to the motorcade. There was confusion because one of the first shots that rang out from the assassin's firearm penetrated a hydraulic line on a piece of farm equipment.”

“You can see it in the video,” he explained. “You see the gases coming out and liquids, hydraulic obviously—some of that hydraulic fluid was spewed on the motorcade, which was positioned—certain vehicles right there—created kind of a bit of a chaotic situation above and beyond the tragic chaos.”

“In addition, what I'm hearing from a source this morning is there was an explosion. It was a minor one. They don't know what it is," he added.

Was it a firework? Was it part of what the assassin had planned? There was something detonated, but there was some minor explosion. They were not sure if that wasn't an additional attack in the motorcade area. Explain some of the delay in getting them off stage and getting them back to the car and what to do and when to leave. Not an excuse for anything, this apocalyptic catastrophic security failure. But that's not been reported yet. And I think you're gonna, of course you're gonna be ahead of it. You'll see it reported probably a week from now and someone will write exclusive.

This “explains some of the chaos in leaving. They weren't sure if there was an additional attack coming,” Bongino said. “That's from people who know people who know.”

You can listen to the entire episode here: