What One Left-Leaning Site Is Worried About Post-Trump Assassination Attempt Will Sicken You

In a stunning display of sick priorities, a popular left-wing website called The Intercept appears to be extremely concerned that the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump will make him more popular.

"The extent of any injuries sustained by Trump remain unclear; a campaign spokesperson issued a statement saying the former president 'is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,'" Murtaza Hussain, a reporter for the outlet, reported, before adding: "It is unclear how the incident might affect his campaign, but given historical precedent, his popularity is likely to benefit."

The author of the article then laments that "assassination attempts targeting populist leaders have had a track record in the past of boosting their public appeal."

In the months after he was shot in the leg at a political rally, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan saw support for his party grow as the public came to view him as a solitary figure battling a corrupt establishment. Brazilian strongman Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed at an event in 2018, before going on to win elections boosted by the support of voters who saw him as surviving an attempted murder by their ideological enemies. President Ronald Reagan likewise benefited from public sympathy and support after an attempted assassination — support which helped him push through a raft of controversial economic policies that would define the country for decades to come.

Hussain writes that scholars have observed a rise in political assassinations in recent years, marked by both foiled and successful attempts targeting officials in the U.S. and internationally. "Following the killing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2022, the national security publication War on the Rocks blamed the possible increase in attacks on 'accelerationists' seeking to drive social conflict through destabilizing political institutions."

He continues:

In the aftermath of the apparent shooting at his campaign rally, an image of a blood-streaked Trump raising his fist to the crowd began spreading virally on social media, including among supporters who lauded his defiance. The world awaits more details on Trump’s condition and what exactly took place in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. It will also be watching what this moment means for Trump’s popularity and the 2024 election.

Hussain expressed similar sentiments on social media.

Imran Khan was also shot and wounded at a campaign rally at a time he was in a mortal showdown with elements of the security establishment. His subsequent defiance really boosted his popularity. — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) July 13, 2024

Saw what you want about Trump but he is going to have the most amazing Wikipedia page in history. — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) July 14, 2024

It’s not good for Democrats narrative-wise that Donald Trump now looks like he can take a bullet while the major debate on their side now is whether their presidential candidate would be blown across the ocean by a strong wind. — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) July 14, 2024

While it's hard to separate the political implications of the assassination attempt from the incident, it nevertheless seems grossly inappropriate for a left-wing site to be primarily concerned about how Trump might benefit politically from the assassination attempt.



