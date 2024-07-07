Democrats Have a ‘Plan C’ for Their Biden Problem

Joe Biden appears to be in a free fall in the polls, yet he appears unwilling to drop out of the presidential race. His campaign, the White House, and the Democratic Party are all in chaos. If Biden won't leave, what is the party to do? If "Plan B" is replacing Biden and he won't go, a left-wing scholar is advocating a "Plan C" to save the president's floundering campaign.

Supporters of this plan suggest a straightforward strategy to counter Trump’s growing campaign momentum: replace Vice President Kamala Harris with former President Barack Obama.

“A Biden-Obama ticket would have a much better chance of beating Trump,” explained John Banzhaf, a professor at George Washington University Law School.

“Barack Obama is likely one of the few individuals whom a majority of Americans would want and trust as president," he claimed, without evidence. "Making Plan C possibly the least objectionable of several unappealing options now available to Biden and the Democratic Party."

Forget "Plan B" of Replacing Biden

Instead Consider Plan C

Let Biden Run With Barack Obama For VP

Yes, It's Constitutional, Say Many Experts

Public Interest Law Professor John Banzhaf

Banzhaf argues that none of the alternatives to Biden appear to be in any better position to win the presidency, and even if they were, the money raised by the Biden-Harris campaign can't simply be transferred to another campaign.

You're probably thinking, "But what about the 22nd Amendment?"

Banzhaf argues that the 22nd Amendment, often cited as a barrier to Barack Obama serving as president again, doesn't actually prevent him from becoming vice president and then succeeding to the presidency.

Here's what the 22nd Amendment states:

No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice, and no person who has held the office of the president, or acted as president, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected president shall be elected to the office of the president more than once.

According to Bazhaf, “while this amendment may bar Obama from ‘being elected’ to the office of president again, it obviously and by its clear language doesn’t prohibit him from being elected as vice president, and subsequently becoming president by succession without ever being elected to the office again.”

“According to the overly precise language deliberately carefully chosen by the drafters, Obama cannot ‘be elected to the office of the president,’ but there’s nothing to say that he cannot be elected to the office of the vice president, and then succeed to the presidency if Biden becomes unable to perform his presidential duties or simply resigns. In other words, Obama is not now ‘ineligible to the office of president’ and therefore ineligible to run for vice-president; rather he is only ineligible to be ‘elected’ to the office of the president, not ineligible to attain the office by succession,” he explained.

This is why you should never trust leftist legal scholars. To them, the Constitution is a vague suggestion that should never get in the way of the left's quest for power.

I am not a legal scholar, and have never proclaimed to be one, but Bazhaf's cockamamie theory is so mind-numbingly stupid that it boggles my mind anyone would take him seriously. Why? Because he seems unfamiliar with the 12th Amendment, which addresses how a president and vice president are elected.

The person having the greatest number of votes as Vice-President, shall be the Vice-President, if such number be a majority of the whole number of Electors appointed, and if no person have a majority, then from the two highest numbers on the list, the Senate shall choose the Vice-President; a quorum for the purpose shall consist of two-thirds of the whole number of Senators, and a majority of the whole number shall be necessary to a choice. But no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President of the United States.

Advertisement

As the language clearly states, Barack Obama is constitutionally ineligible to serve as president, which means that electors legally cannot vote for him to be vice president if he can't also be elected president.

I'm surprised Joe Biden hasn't nominated this moron to the federal bench yet.