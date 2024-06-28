Democrat Insiders Say the Movement to Get Biden to Drop Out ‘Is Real'

The fallout from Joe Biden's terrible debate performance Thursday night continues. And while the Biden campaign insists that Biden has no intention of dropping out, insiders reveal that there is indeed an effort to convince Biden to drop out.

Advertisement

A House Democrat, speaking for others after Biden's weak debate performance, told Politico, "The movement to convince Biden to not run is real." This Democrat is described as a staunch Biden defender, and he or she told the outlet that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer need to consider a joint effort to nudge Biden out of the race.

Crestfallen by the president’s weak voice, pallid appearance and meandering answers, numerous Democratic officials said Biden’s bet on an early debate to rebut unceasing questions about his age had not only backfired but done damage that may prove irreversible. The president had, in the first 30 minutes of the debate, fully affirmed doubts about his fitness. A second House Democrat said “reflection is needed” from Biden about the way ahead and indicated the private text threads among lawmakers were even more dire, with some saying outright that the president needed to drop out of the race. A Democratic lobbyist close to many party leaders also invoked Jeffries and Schumer — “Will they do something?” — before noting, hopefully, that Jeffries and former President Barack Obama are holding a fundraiser for House Democrats in New York on Friday.

However, many senior party officials believe that it's unlikely to sway Biden to drop out of the race. A Democratic governor who described the debate as "beyond bad," lamented to Politico that it was now "too late" to replace him as the party's nominee. And that's likely accurate.

Advertisement

For those close to Biden, his appearance was the realization of their worst fears. His top strategists sought to make the best of it — citing focus groups and snap polls that showed voters also detested former President Donald Trump — but made no attempt to hide their disappointment. Nobody in Biden’s orbit wants to be the one to approach him about whether to stay in the race, but as one adviser told me: “It’s got to be a conversation, and he will hate it.” A consistent theme from Democrats who know Biden: First lady Jill Biden would have to be a party to any intervention with the president. With less than two months until the Democratic convention, Biden would have to agree to withdraw in order for the party to throw open the race to the delegates in Chicago. And there’s no sign, even after former Biden aides went on television to pan his performance Thursday, that he’d consider ending his half-century career in politics with a humiliating, mid-campaign exit.

“There are going to be discussions about if he should continue,” former Obama adviser David Axelrod told CNN after the debate. However, as of early Friday morning, there is no sign that elected Democrats would approach Biden about stepping down.

The funny thing about this is that Democrats have nobody to blame but themselves for this mess.

Advertisement

Related: Biden's Decision Revealed: Will He Stay in the Race?

With Biden choking horribly in this debate, what will the Democrats do to save the election for them? Whatever happens, we’ll be there to cover it. You can help us by joining our VIP program. And now is literally the best time to do it—not just because we’re close to the election, but because we’re currently running a 60% off sale. That means you can become a PJ Media VIP for just $3 per month for VIP Gold and under $2 for a standard VIP.

With your support, we can continue exposing Joe Biden's record before the election. Use the promo code USA60 for a 60% discount today.