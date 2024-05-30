Here’s What Biden’s Campaign Wants to Keep Secret About His Philly Rally

On Wednesday, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made a rare appearance together at a campaign event in Philadelphia to launch “Black Voters for Biden-Harris.” This effort hopes to counter the progress Trump has made in gaining support from black voters.

It was a full-on pander fest, with the usual race-based fear-mongering you've long come to expect from Joe Biden—a man with a long history of making racist statements.

But I'm not here to poke holes in what Biden said. I'm here to point out that the Biden campaign and the White House are deliberately misleading the public about the event.

Last month, Axios reported that the Biden White House has given hundreds of "unpaid, independent content creators" access to the White House to help push their propaganda. One such creator is Harry Sisson, who was at the “Black Voters for Biden-Harris" kickoff at Girard College and posted a photo declaring that Biden was speaking to a "packed house."

President Biden had a packed house at his rally in Philadelphia today! People are excited to beat Trump AGAIN and for 4 more years of the Biden administration! pic.twitter.com/mBeI8ZGYc0 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 29, 2024

Another influencer account also pushed a similar narrative.

BREAKING: At today’s campaign rally in Philadelphia, President Biden was greeted with thundering chants calling for four more years. Don’t ever let the media tell you Democrats aren’t excited to reelect President Biden. Retweet so all Americans see this. pic.twitter.com/OJMPEd1ILa — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) May 29, 2024

Gee, it sure sounds like it was quite the event. After Trump's recent giant rallies in New York and elsewhere, Biden really needs to show that he has some grassroots support behind him.

But how many people were actually there? Not nearly as many as the Biden campaign wants you to believe. New York Post writer Steven Nelson was also at the event and took some photos from an angle the Biden campaign didn't want you to see.

In the photos, it's clear that everyone is crowded at the front of the gym, filling half of it, at best. As the Republican National Committee pointed out, Joe Biden couldn't even fill a school gym in Democrat-run Philadelphia.

While Biden can't even fill up a school gymnasium with supporters in Democrat-run Philadelphia, thousands showed up to see President Trump in the Bronx, one of the bluest counties in the country. pic.twitter.com/qPkN2gT5pf — GOP (@GOP) May 29, 2024

Now, keep in mind that this was not only an event targeting black voters; this event included both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The president alone coming to town ought to be enough star power, but the president and vice president together? It should have been huge. Based on the stage setup and the barricades, the campaign didn't even expect a huge crowd in a liberal stronghold.

How sad.