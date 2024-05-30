Here’s What Biden’s Campaign Wants to Keep Secret About His Philly Rally

Matt Margolis | 11:07 AM on May 30, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Wednesday, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made a rare appearance together at a campaign event in Philadelphia to launch “Black Voters for Biden-Harris.” This effort hopes to counter the progress Trump has made in gaining support from black voters.

Advertisement

It was a full-on pander fest, with the usual race-based fear-mongering you've long come to expect from Joe Biden—a man with a long history of making racist statements.

But I'm not here to poke holes in what Biden said. I'm here to point out that the Biden campaign and the White House are deliberately misleading the public about the event. 

Last month, Axios reported that the Biden White House has given hundreds of "unpaid, independent content creators" access to the White House to help push their propaganda. One such creator is Harry Sisson, who was at the “Black Voters for Biden-Harris" kickoff at Girard College and posted a photo declaring that Biden was speaking to a "packed house."

Another influencer account also pushed a similar narrative.

Advertisement

Gee, it sure sounds like it was quite the event. After Trump's recent giant rallies in New York and elsewhere, Biden really needs to show that he has some grassroots support behind him. 

Related: I’d Panic if I Were a Democrat, Too

But how many people were actually there? Not nearly as many as the Biden campaign wants you to believe. New York Post writer Steven Nelson was also at the event and took some photos from an angle the Biden campaign didn't want you to see.

In the photos, it's clear that everyone is crowded at the front of the gym, filling half of it, at best. As the Republican National Committee pointed out, Joe Biden couldn't even fill a school gym in Democrat-run Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Now, keep in mind that this was not only an event targeting black voters; this event included both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The president alone coming to town ought to be enough star power, but the president and vice president together? It should have been huge. Based on the stage setup and the barricades, the campaign didn't even expect a huge crowd in a liberal stronghold.

How sad.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JOE BIDEN ELECTION 2024

Recommended

Israeli Airstrike Kills Two Bazillion Starving Children (Or Maybe Zero) Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: America's Eyes Are Now on the Kangaroo Court Jury Stephen Kruiser
A World of Fail: Biden Foreign Policy Has Destabilized the Entire Globe Athena Thorne
Look Back in Anger: Nellie Bowles’ ‘Morning After The Revolution’ Documents the Insanity that was 2020 Ed Driscoll
Google Lied, Websites Died: Massive Leak of Google Search Documents Could Unmask the Company's Bias Rick Moran
Joe Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why He Picked Kamala Harris Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Trump Trial Is the Most 'Two Americas' Thing I've Ever Seen
Chinese Illegals Flood U.S. as CCP Threatens War
The 'Housing Crisis' No One Is Talking About
Advertisement