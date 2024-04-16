Biden Campaign Repeatedly Uses Altered Videos to Attack Trump

Matt Margolis | 10:17 AM on April 16, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

You know your campaign is in trouble when you're doctoring videos and making up quotes to attack your opponent. And that's exactly what the Biden-Harris campaign is doing.

On X/Twitter, Biden-Harris HQ, the official rapid response account of the Biden-Harris campaign, is posting poorly altered videos of Donald Trump and falsely attributing quotes to him on social media.

For example, earlier this month, the Biden-Harris HQ account posted leaked footage from Trump's Palm Beach fundraiser.

Two things from this video are obvious. First, it's two separate portions of Trump's speech that have been poorly spliced together, and Trump doesn't tell his wealthy donors, "We gave you the largest tax cuts in history." He was talking about the accomplishments of his first term, during which, he said "We did the largest tax cuts in history."

On Monday, the Biden-Harris HQ account shared another altered video from Trump's fundraiser that takes two separate portions of the speech to make it appear as though Trump tells his wealthy donors specifically he's going to give them tax cuts.

The Biden account continued to use the doctored footage in other posts:

Joe Biden's personal account also posted one of the doctored videos:

This is hardly the first time the Biden campaign has relied on doctored videos to attack Trump. In 2019, the Biden campaign used altered video and audio to falsely give the impression that when Trump spoke before the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 25, 2018, attendees laughed at him when he boasted that his administration had "accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country," even though that's not what happened.

Democrats have altered videos and texts to falsely discredit Trump in other cases. The partisan January 6 committee presented doctored video and text messages during their public hearings about the Capitol riot.

Will X/Twitter flag these altered videos? Will the Biden campaign be called out for its blatantly deceptive attacks? Time will tell, but one thing is for sure, we at PJ Media will continue to call out the Biden campaign for its lies. 

