Now We Know Who Thought It Was a Good Idea for Biden to Deliver His Angry Speech

Matt Margolis | 5:44 PM on February 13, 2024
It is widely accepted by pundits on both sides of the aisle that Joe Biden did himself no favors by delivering an unplanned speech to the nation in the wake of the release of the damning Hur report. 

Even though the report absolved him legally, that absolution was based on the belief of investigators that Biden is essentially too senile to stand trial — though the report's wording was somewhat more diplomatic.

While watching the speech and the short question-and-answer session immediately following, many of us wondered, "Whose idea was it for Biden to address the nation tonight?" and those of us who asked that question likely all agreed that this person ought to be fired. It would have been much better for Biden to sleep on it and address the country the following day.

So who pushed for the impromptu address to the nation? Who thought it was a good idea for Biden to go up there and lie about what the report actually said and then proceed to give credence to the report's conclusion that Biden is an "elderly man with a poor memory" and that he lacks the "mental state of willfulness" by mixing up the leaders of Mexico and Egypt?

During Tuesday's White House press briefing, we got an answer. According to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the decision was made by Joe Biden himself.

"It was the president's idea," Jean-Pierre said. "You saw the president out — do this — make a statement, take questions from all of you because he wanted to do it."

Someone must have advised against it, right? Surely someone in the White House must have told him it was a bad idea and suggested he put his pajamas on and go to bed so that it could be addressed the following day.

Well, perhaps there was, but, curiously, Jean-Pierre refused to answer that question.

"I'm not going to get into private conversations that the president has," she replied. "The president is the president of the United States — if he says he wants to speak directly to the American people, he's going to do that."

It's safe to say that Biden insisted over the objections of his advisers, but Jean-Pierre was never going to say so. Since then, the administration has enlisted various officials to tell the media just how sharp and in command Joe Biden "really" is in response to the damning Hur report.

Another issue that came up during the press briefing was the transcript of Biden's interview with the special counsel. Joe Biden insisted that his memory is fine and disputed the characterization of his memory in the Hur report, but Jean-Pierre also refused to commit to releasing the transcript of Biden's interview in full or with redactions.

The White House has to know that it's fighting a losing battle here. The transcript will only prove the report right, and refusing to release the transcript just makes it look like the administration is trying to hide something.

If you missed the disastrous speech and press conference last week, you can watch it below:

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

