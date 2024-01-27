Joe Biden Just Got Humiliated in the Border Standoff With Texas

A constitutional crisis looms as states like Texas have taken it upon themselves to enforce our nation's immigration laws and protect our country from invasion.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration demanded Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton give Border Patrol access to a city park on the Rio Grande riverfront, but the Texas National Guard continued to defend the state of Texas and, indeed, the United States, despite those threats. Since then, Joe Biden has been under pressure from the left to federalize the Texas National Guard so they can’t block U.S. Customs and Border Patrol from removing razor wire from barriers on the southern border.

Well, that might be a moot point, as Border Patrol has taken a side on this issue, and they’re siding with Texas.

And they weren’t shy about it either.

"Rank-and file BP agents are not going to start arresting TX NG members for following their LAWFUL orders. That's fake news,” the Border Patrol union said in a statement posted to X/Twitter. "TX NG and rank-and-file BP agents work together and respect each other's jobs. Period. If TX NG members have LAWFUL orders, then they have to carry out those orders.TX NG members realize that rank-and-file BP agents have their orders as well. Lawful orders, no matter how unpopular or distasteful amongst rank-and-file agents, must be followed. Unlawful orders (as determined by competent legal counsel and not what some outhouse lawyer behind a keyboard says) will not be followed."

The statement continues, "Rank-and-file BP agents appreciate and respect what TX has been doing to defend their state in the midst of this catastrophe that the Biden Admin has unleashed on America. We want to be perfectly clear, there is no fight between rank-and-file BP agents and the TX NG, Gov. Abott, or TX DPS. It may make flashy headlines, but it simply isn't true."

A senior Border Patrol agent also revealed on Fox News that the agency has no plans to remove the razor wire put up by Texas.

Make no mistake about it: this is a stunning development, as Joe Biden finds himself stripped of the leverage he once held in this confrontation. Mere days ago, the White House acknowledged that Joe Biden had authority in this matter, even though they weren’t willing to say one way or another that he’d use it. It was a clear warning, but now that warning rings hollow, rendering Joe Biden impotent and bereft of the presidential bully pulpit. The dynamics have clearly shifted in this standoff, leaving Biden in a weakened position.