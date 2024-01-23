Nikki Haley’s Presidential Aspirations Are About to Crash and Burn in New Hampshire

Nikki Haley thought she had a chance in New Hampshire after Ron DeSantis dropped out.

"Ron DeSantis has been a good governor, and I wish him well. So far, only one state has voted. Half of its votes went to Donald Trump, and half did not. We're not a country of coronations,” she said Sunday following DeSantis's announcement. "Voters deserve a say in whether we go down the road of Trump and Biden again, or we go down a new conservative road. New Hampshire voters will have their say on Tuesday. When I'm president, I will do everything in my power to show them they made the right decision."

Advertisement

The voters of New Hampshire have other ideas.

While previous polls showed Haley roughly ten points behind Trump in New Hampshire, the latest and final poll shows that by leaving the race, Trump has surged to a 20-point lead in the Granite State, all but crushing Haley's hopes of a strong showing there.

According to the latest Daily Mail/J.L. Partners poll, Donald Trump now has a commanding lead, earning 57% support, with Nikki Haley trailing at 37%. It's a stunning change of trajectory after Haley trailed Trump by a mere four points back in December according to the same polling firm.

Clearly, DeSantis's withdrawal from the race injected significant momentum into Donald Trump's campaign, J.L. Partners co-founder James Johnson told the Daily Mail.

"DeSantis' departure from the race has added rocket fuel to Donald Trump," Johnson said. The poll, which was conducted over multiple days, showed a major boost for Trump on the final day after DeSantis dropped out.

"[Donald Trump] posted an exceptional 40-point lead over Nikki Haley in our final day of fieldwork – all after the DeSantis drop," Johnson explained. "This means our final poll taking all days of fieldwork into account gives Trump an advantage of 20 points. Add in the fact Haley voters are lacking enthusiasm, and Trump looks set for a landslide victory. The whiff of inevitability now surrounds Donald Trump. If this poll is accurate, then the primary contest ends tonight."

Advertisement

Haley bet on a strong showing in Iowa but came in third. She then placed all of her chips on potentially winning New Hampshire or at least coming in a strong second place. Neither of those outcomes appears likely, and polls show her trailing Trump by double digits in her home state. Assuming that these results pan out in the vote, I agree that Nikki Haley's campaign could end Tuesday night, as she would want to avoid a disastrous showing in her home state.

It is time for Republican voters to unite behind Donald Trump. The radical left is terrified that it is going to lose the 2024 election and is trying every scheme possible to hold onto the White House. Here at PJ Media, we’ll continue to expose these attacks on our democracy, and you can bet they will get worse as we get closer to the 2024 election. By becoming a VIP member, you’ll directly support our hard-hitting journalism and commentary and give us the tools we need to fight back against the censors.

Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a 50% discount on an annual membership. That takes the price down to $2/month for a standard VIP membership and $4/month for VIP Gold, which gives you access to all the content at all the Townhall Media sites: PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Bearing Arms, and HotAir. Sign up and become part of the solution today.