CNN and MSNBC Censor Trump’s Victory Speech in Iowa

The leftist media was never going to take Donald Trump’s victory in Iowa well. It didn’t take his 2016 victory well either. I remember that glorious evening — having to watch CNN because I didn’t have Fox News at the time — and watching personalities literally cry on the air as Trump went from being the inevitable loser to the clear winner in a matter of hours. I suspect many of them are still in therapy because of it.

The leftist media seemed to blame itself for Trump’s victory, attributing his popularity to all the earned media he received. To compensate for this, networks would refuse to air speeches and events that media outlets typically air because of public interest. It's a trend that has continued in the years since Trump left office, and indeed, happened again on Monday night.

Trump won a decisive victory in the Iowa caucuses. This wasn't exactly shocking, since the polls all pointed to a Trump victory, but the liberal media couldn't wrap its heads around it, and two outlets, CNN and MSNBC, outright refused to air Trump's victory speech.

CNN started to cover Trump's speech, but Jake Tapper curiously cut away from the feed after Trump started talking about Joe Biden's border crisis.

"We're going to seal up the border because right now we have an invasion," Trump began. "We have an invasion of millions and millions of people that are coming into our country. I can't imagine why they think that's a good—"

And that's when Tapper started talking over him. "Donald Trump, declaring victory with a historically strong showing in the Iowa caucuses if these numbers hold. The biggest victory for a non-incumbent president in the modern era for this contest. A relatively subdued speech as these things go so far, although here he is, right now, under my voice. You can hear him repeating his anti-immigrant rhetoric."

CNN's Jake Tapper cuts away from former President Trump's Iowa victory speech immediately after he started talking about President Biden's border crisis.

"Here he is, right now, under my voice. You can hear him repeating his anti-immigrant rhetoric," he decried. pic.twitter.com/1FRLfyj62H — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 16, 2024

As if that wasn't bad enough, MSNBC just refused to air it at all. Rachel Maddow couldn't even say his name.

“At this point in the evening, the projected winner of the Iowa caucuses has just started giving his victory speech,” Maddow said. "We will keep an eye on that as it happens. We will let you know if there is any news made in that speech, if there is anything noteworthy, something substantive and important.”

Maddow went on to explain why MSNBC and other like-minded outlets have been censoring Trump. "The reason I’m saying this is, of course, there is a reason that we and other news organizations have generally stopped giving an unfiltered, live platform to remarks by former President Trump. It is not out of spite; it is not a decision that we relish; it is a decision that we regularly revisit. And, honestly, earnestly, it is not an easy decision," she claimed.

"But there is a cost to us, as a news organization, of knowingly broadcasting untrue things. That is a fundamental truth of our business and who we are," she continued.

You may pause for a moment to laugh.

"And so, his remarks tonight will not air here live. We will monitor them and let you know about any news that he makes.”

MSNBC completely censored Trump's Iowa victory speech. Rachel Maddow claims:

"It's not out of spite, not a decision that we relish, it is a decision that we regularly revisit and, honestly, honestly, it is not an easy decision."

She falsely claims MSNBC takes care not to air lies pic.twitter.com/bRV0p6qm8D — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 16, 2024

I'm sorry, I'm still laughing at her claim that MSNBC doesn't air "untrue things."