WATCH: Chaos at DNC HQ When Pro-Palestinian Rioters Attempt to Break In

Matt Margolis | 10:18 AM on November 16, 2023
AP Photo/Paul Holston, File

Chaos erupted outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters Wednesday evening when pro-Palestinian protesters became violent as they called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) estimated that approximately 150 people were "illegally and violently protesting" near the DNC headquarters on Capitol Hill. 

Six officers were injured during the melee, according the USCP, with either minor cuts, pepper-spray burns, or being attacked by rioters.

CNN reports that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, and Rep. Pete Aguilar were inside the building at the time of the riot, and had to be evacuated.

Around 150 officers and a minimum of 50 police cruisers from The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were also on the scene. Videos of the chaos were shared on social media.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) reported that the situation was so bad that the Capitol went into lockdown.

The violent mob of pro-Palestinian rioters stands in contrast to the peaceful March for Israel that took place on the National Mall a day prior. 

Ask yourself why.

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

