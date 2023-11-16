WATCH: Chaos at DNC HQ When Pro-Palestinian Rioters Attempt to Break In

Chaos erupted outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters Wednesday evening when pro-Palestinian protesters became violent as they called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Advertisement

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) estimated that approximately 150 people were "illegally and violently protesting" near the DNC headquarters on Capitol Hill.

Six officers were injured during the melee, according the USCP, with either minor cuts, pepper-spray burns, or being attacked by rioters.

CNN reports that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, and Rep. Pete Aguilar were inside the building at the time of the riot, and had to be evacuated.

Around 150 officers and a minimum of 50 police cruisers from The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were also on the scene. Videos of the chaos were shared on social media.

Advertisement

Insurrection at DNC HQ in DC. pic.twitter.com/qi2Z9Mxrku — @amuse (@amuse) November 16, 2023

DC Police officer goes far out of his way to snatch Palestinian flag from a protester at DNC HQ. This act couldn’t be more symbolic of the entire night.#FreePalestine #AlShifaHospital

End #IsraelTerrorism #GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/kvidj37vJ7 — #StopCopCity (@ChuckModi1) November 16, 2023

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) reported that the situation was so bad that the Capitol went into lockdown.

The violent mob of pro-Palestinian rioters stands in contrast to the peaceful March for Israel that took place on the National Mall a day prior.

Ask yourself why.