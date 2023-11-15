Female Boxer Withdraws From Match Against Trans-Identifying Male Fighter

PJ Media has been documenting the unfairness of having male athletes compete against women. In a variety of sports, including track and swimming, male athletes have taken advantage of their physical and biological advantages, and they've been allowed to dominate their female competitors, simply because they identify as transgender. Virtually every time, it's the same story: a mediocre male athlete comes out as transgender, and then, in the name of inclusivity, is allowed to compete on the girls’ team, where he proceeds to dominate the competition.

As bad as this is, the physical and biological advantages men have over women are even more apparent in combat sports, like mixed martial arts or boxing. Nearly ten years ago, a transgender MMA fighter who was biologically male but “identified” as a female made headlines for his shockingly brutal defeat of a real female opponent. Despite the horrifying reality of that fight, the transgender cult still denies science and biology. They insist that being a woman is as easy as saying “I identify as a woman,” and we’re supposed to pretend the male genitalia, XY chromosomes, and greater muscle mass don't matter. Women are expected to compete against men, regardless of the risk to their bodies, because of “tolerance."

Katia Bissonnette, a Canadian female boxer, was set to fight in the 2023 Provincial Golden Glove Championship a couple of weeks ago — before her manager learned that she’d been matched with a male fighter who identifies as a woman.

“I came down from my hotel room to head towards the room where all the boxers were warming up," Bissonnette told Reduxx. "My coach suddenly took me aside and told me he received information by text message, which he had then validated, that my opponent was not a woman by birth. We did not have any other additional information."

Bissonnette’s opponent calls himself Mya Walmsey, and according to Reduxx, he has no history of fighting women in Canadian tournaments, having moved from Australia two years prior. In Australia, he would have had to compete against other men.



According to Reduxx, the Quebec Boxing Federation was aware that Walmsley is a man but defended the decision to allow him to fight, calming that the referee selection made it fair. I don’t see why one referee over another would make a difference. It certainly didn’t to Bissonnette, who was concerned about her personal safety.

“According to a study, a male blow has 163% more impact than a women’s [sic], even adjusted for weight,” she said in reference to a 2020 study from the University of Utah. “In the group studied, the weakest man remains physically superior to the strongest woman.”

“Women shouldn’t have to bear the physical and psychological risks brought by a man’s decisions regarding his personal life and identity,” Bissonnette added.

Unfortunately, the influence the transgender cult has on sports organizations is so strong, it will take a lot more women speaking out and refusing to compete in unfair fights against men to force a change.