Netanyahu Issues Dire Warning About Hamas. Will Biden Listen?

During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a stark message on Monday evening, cautioning Europeans and Americans about the potential consequences if the IDF doesn’t completely eliminate Hamas.

"We have to win not only for our sake but for the sake of the Middle East, for the sake of our Arab neighbors," Netanyahu said. "You know what, for the sake of Gazans who've been held by this dark tyranny that has brutalized and brought them nothing but bloodshed and poverty and misery. We have to win to protect Israel. We have to win to safeguard the Middle East. We have to win for the sake of the civilized world. That's the battle we're fighting, and it's being waged right now. There is no substitute for that victory."

“If we don’t win now, then Europe is next and you’re next,” Netanyahu warned. "And we have to win.”

“We have to have the forces of civilization beat these barbarians because otherwise this barbarism will spread and will endanger the entire world,” Netanyahu said. “Every American, every civilized country will be under peril. We have to win. There is no substitute for victory. Total victory.”

According to Netanyahu, the "axis of terror," which consists of Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen, and other "minions” of Iran, aims to "bring the Middle East, the world back to the Dark Ages. And on the other side stands Israel, the modern Arab states, of course the United States, all the forces that want to see peace, prosperity for the Middle East and for the world. And that's the battle that is being waged right now."

Just this week, we learned that the Biden administration is considering giving $10 billion to Iran by waiving sanctions.

It truly makes no sense why Biden would consider such a thing, especially now. But one thing is clear; he’s not listening to Netanyahu’s warning.

Frankly, I’m not sure Biden cares.