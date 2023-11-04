Kamala’s Stepdaughter Takes A Side in Israel-Hamas Conflict... And You Won’t Be Shocked Which One

Literally nothing surprises me anymore when it comes the leftists. Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President-ish Kamala Harris, used her Instagram account to promote the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund, for "urgent relief for Gaza's children,” which has reportedly raised nearly $8 million so far. She has roughly 315,000 followers on the platform.

While it’s true there are sure to be innocent civilians in the area affected by the war started by Hamas, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, has expressed concern that Hamas would likely have the ability to seize funds entering Gaza, even if those funds are meant to be used as humanitarian aid.

“It’s of tremendous concern and I find it abhorrent,” Van Drew told the New York Post. “To be honest with you, I am kind of stunned by it. It’s disturbing to the maximum degree.”

Her promotion of the fund, while making no mention of the Israel children where were killed or kidnapped by Hamas terrorists, is even more disturbing considering that her father, Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff, is Jewish. Ella Emhoff, however was reportedly not raised Jewish and does not consider herself a Jew.

Though she promoted the fundraiser, it is not clear if she personally donated to it. Nevertheless, I’m not surprised that the stepdaughter of Joe Biden’s vice president would do such a thing. After all, it was the Biden Administration that responded to the rise in anti-Semitism following the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel with a strategy to counter Islamophobia.

"For years, Muslims in America and those perceived to be Muslim have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks. As a result of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, we have seen an uptick in anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, antisemitic, and Islamophobic incidents across America, including the brutal attack of a Palestinian-American woman, who is Muslim, and the killing of her 6-year-old son,” Kamala Harris said in a video announcing the National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia to "combat a surge of hate in America."

Taking on hate is a national priority.



Today, @POTUS and I are announcing the country's first National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia.



This action is the latest step forward in our work to combat a surge of hate in America. pic.twitter.com/pxZAn7RymY — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 1, 2023

The post promoting the fundraiser no longer appears on Ella Emhoff's account.