Is Hamas Caving?

Matt Margolis | 11:44 AM on November 04, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

It looks like Hamas realizes that is is outmatched by Israel’s military power, and is getting desperate. According to recent reports, Hamas is now offering to release civilian hostages in exchange for a short, five-day ceasefire.

Advertisement

"Although the terms have varied in recent weeks, Hamas has indicated most recently that it would release all civilian hostages in exchange for a five-day pause, according to diplomats familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity about the sensitive matter. Israeli military captives, whose precise number is unknown, would be retained, possibly to eventually be offered in trade for Palestinian prisoners in Israel,” reports The Washington Post.

Sporadic, indirect negotiations are being held in Doha, Qatar’s capital, where they have waxed and waned depending on the tempo of Israeli strikes. With Qatari officials as go-betweens, the United States has been variously represented by Barbara Leaf, the State Department’s assistant secretary for the Near East, and White House and State Department hostage negotiators, diplomats said. Representatives of Israel’s Mossad national intelligence agency have also traveled to Doha. Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s top political leader, who lives in Turkey, has participated, along with former leader and current head of Hamas diaspora affairs Khaled Meshaal, who lives in Qatar.

Lists of some but not all of the hostages’ names have been turned over, as Hamas maintains it still may not have located all of them, especially those who may be held by Islamic Jihad, a separate Gaza-based militant group. At various times, Hamas has said publicly, without providing any evidence, that some hostages have been killed by Israeli airstrikes.

Advertisement

It’s easy to hear this news and consider it a source of celebration, but considering the fact that the hostages have been the only leverage Hamas has in this situation, there’s ample reason to be suspicious of their true intentions here. Originally, they attempted a slow trickle of hostages in order to stave off a ground invasion. What are they attempting to pull off now? It seems that a five day ceasefire would be exploited to gain a tactical advantage, or it’s a trick, and they have no intention of releasing hostages at all. Hamas also demanded more humanitarian aid for civilians.

We’ve seen that scam before, too. The fact is, Hamas never misses a trick, and at the moment, it looks like Israel isn’t about to fall for the terror group’s games. According to The Washington Post, Netanyahu "rejected any effort to link hostage talks with a pause in the fighting, saying just minutes after Blinken publicly called for it that consideration of any cease-fire would happen only after all of the hostages were freed."

Either way, the scheme reeks of desperation, and it’s clear that Israel’s military is overwhelming Hamas.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ISRAEL HAMAS

Recommended

West Coast, Messed Coast™: Julia Roberts Escapes Doom Loop City – Edition Victoria Taft
From Guardian to Coward: The Journey of Chuck Schumer Rabbi Michael Barclay
CNN Anchor Left Stunned After Black Voter Reveals Potential 2024 Vote Michael Cantrell
Netanyahu: No 'Pause,' No Ceasefire, No Fuel For Gaza Unless Hostages Released Rick Moran
Jews Are Watching Fox News Now. Can You Guess Why? Matt Margolis
This Is What Actual Systemic Racism Looks Like Christopher Skeet

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Disgraced RINO Adam Kinzinger Calls New Speaker ‘Well Dressed Insurrectionist’ on MSNBC
Kentucky Democrats Go Full Racist Against Daniel Cameron
FRIDAY 4PM EST: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Ashley McCully- Replay
Advertisement