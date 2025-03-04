Contributor
seconds ago Sarah Anderson
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

I wrote a little about him earlier - he's an amazing guy. Volunteer firefighter too. 

Contributor
1 min ago Chris Queen

More than 40 foster children? This man is doing the Lord's work. 

Contributor
seconds ago Victoria Taft
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Asking farmers to stick with him on tariffs.  "Our farmers are going to have a field day" with this issue.

Contributor
1 min ago Chris Queen
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

More than 40 foster children? This man is doing the Lord's work. 

👍
❤️ 7
🤣
😮
🤬
Contributor
1 min ago Catherine Salgado
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

The GOP is the party of America’s workers.

👍 2
❤️ 1
🤣
😮
🤬
Contributor
2 mins ago Paula Bolyard
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

From Frylock234 in the comments: 

 

Everyone go give him a thumbs up! 

👍 19
❤️
🤣 5
😮
🤬
Contributor
3 mins ago Lincoln Brown
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied
You know who likes statues? Pigeons. That's who.
Contributor
5 mins ago Charlie Martin

Yeah, he was feckless. It was the rest of us who got fecks.

👍 3
❤️
🤣 7
😮
🤬
Contributor
3 mins ago Kevin Downey Jr.
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Democrats can't even clap for farmers. Hilarious!

#LetThemEatCake

👍 1
❤️ 2
🤣 4
😮 1
🤬 1
Contributor
3 mins ago Catherine Salgado
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

“I love the farmer.” —Trump

👍 6
❤️ 11
🤣
😮
🤬
Contributor
4 mins ago Victoria Taft
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

I understand that the visiting angels ladies came in and hepped him up on his go go drugs to watch it. 

Contributor
5 mins ago Scott Pinsker

Biden, too.

👍 1
❤️ 2
🤣 6
😮
🤬
Contributor
4 mins ago Victoria Taft
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

"Apple will be building their plants here instead of China." Music is my ears.

👍 9
❤️ 6
🤣
😮
🤬
Contributor
5 mins ago Charlie Martin
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Yeah, he was feckless. It was the rest of us who got fecks.

Contributor
6 mins ago Kevin Downey Jr.

Everything Trump says is a stinging reminder of just what a feckless statue Joe Biden truly was.

👍 14
❤️ 4
🤣 4
😮
🤬
Contributor
5 mins ago Scott Pinsker
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Biden, too.

Contributor
6 mins ago Matt Margolis

I wonder if Kamala Harris is watching tonight.

👍 3
❤️ 2
🤣 5
😮
🤬
Contributor
5 mins ago Victoria Taft
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

No driving, folks. 

Contributor
6 mins ago Athena Thorne

"never seen before" = shot

👍 4
❤️
🤣 1
😮
🤬 1
Contributor
5 mins ago Greg Byrnes
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

"Thank God I am not a free trader....Pernicious indulgence in the doctrine of free trade seems inevitably to produce fatty degeneration of the moral fibre." - Theodore Roosevelt

👍 2
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬 1
Contributor
6 mins ago Matt Margolis
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

I wonder if Kamala Harris is watching tonight.

👍 1
❤️ 2
🤣 12
😮 1
🤬
Contributor
6 mins ago Athena Thorne
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

"never seen before" = shot

👍
❤️ 5
🤣 2
😮
🤬
Contributor
6 mins ago Sarah Anderson
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

ICYMI. 

👍 2
❤️ 6
🤣 6
😮
🤬
Contributor
6 mins ago Scott Pinsker
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Hey, remember when the Democrats were all about "joy"???

👍 4
❤️ 2
🤣 10
😮
🤬
Contributor
6 mins ago Kevin Downey Jr.
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Everything Trump says is a stinging reminder of just what a feckless statue Joe Biden truly was.

👍 12
❤️ 4
🤣
😮
🤬
Contributor
7 mins ago Victoria Taft
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

I agree, this is an upgrade. How Many Rules of Negotiation Did Zelenskyy Break? All of Them. 

👍 9
❤️ 6
🤣 2
😮
🤬
Contributor
7 mins ago Stephen Green
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Perfect.

👍 4
❤️ 2
🤣 11
😮
🤬
Contributor
8 mins ago Paula Bolyard
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

From the WH press office just now: 

In total, President Trump has secured nearly $2 trillion in new U.S. investments.

  • TSMC announced an unprecedented $100 billion investment in U.S.-based semiconductor chip manufacturing.
  • Apple announced a historic $500 billion investment that will create 20,000 new U.S.-based jobs.
  • President Trump announced the largest artificial intelligence infrastructure project in history, securing $500 billion in planned private sector investment — with major CEOs agreeing it would not have been possible without President Trump’s leadership.
  • President Trump secured a $20 billion investment by DAMAC Properties to build new U.S.-based data centers.
  • Wisconsin-based Clarios, a leader in low-voltage energy storage, announced a $6 billion plan to expand its U.S.-based manufacturing.
  • Eli Lilly and Company announced a $27 billion investment in its U.S.-based manufacturing.
  • Saudi Arabia declared its intention to invest $600 billion in the United States over the next four years.
  • Taiwan pledged to boost its investment in the United States.
  • Electronics giants Samsung and LG “are considering moving their plants in Mexico to the U.S.” now that President Trump is back in office.
👍 12
❤️ 14
🤣
😮
🤬 1
Contributor
8 mins ago Athena Thorne
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Most people probably had no idea all those countries have been charging the U.S. higher tariffs than Trump is now charging them for YEARS.

👍 22
❤️ 7
🤣 1
😮
🤬 1
Contributor
8 mins ago Catherine Salgado
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

I’m so glad Trump is explaining that other countries impose outrageous tariffs on us, undermining the lie we are somehow killing the free market if we impose any tariffs on them.

👍 30
❤️ 9
🤣
😮
🤬
Contributor
9 mins ago Greg Byrnes
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Trump is playing the Dems like a fiddle.

👍 20
❤️ 8
🤣 5
😮
🤬
Contributor
10 mins ago Scott Pinsker
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Did Elon clap at the Honda announcement? 

👍
❤️ 1
🤣
😮
🤬
Contributor
10 mins ago Paula Bolyard
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

I'm just here for the Al Green gifs and memes. 

👍 5
❤️ 1
🤣 17
😮
🤬
Contributor
10 mins ago Scott Pinsker
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Mike Johnson has a way of smiling with his eyebrows elevated, so it looks like he's sadly disapproving of Billy Bob's tomfoolery.  

👍
❤️
🤣 1
😮
🤬
Contributor
10 mins ago Matt Margolis
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

No cheers from Democrats on “no tax on tips”? I thought they liked that idea.

Oh, that was when Kamala copied Trump's proposal.

👍 15
❤️ 10
🤣 3
😮
🤬 1
Contributor
10 mins ago Chris Queen
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

I'm not gonna lie. This speech is better than I expected.

👍 15
❤️ 7
🤣
😮
🤬

The event hasn't started yet

Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments