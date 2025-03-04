I wrote a little about him earlier - he's an amazing guy. Volunteer firefighter too.
Asking farmers to stick with him on tariffs. "Our farmers are going to have a field day" with this issue.
More than 40 foster children? This man is doing the Lord's work.
The GOP is the party of America’s workers.
Democrats can't even clap for farmers. Hilarious!
#LetThemEatCake
“I love the farmer.” —Trump
I understand that the visiting angels ladies came in and hepped him up on his go go drugs to watch it.
"Apple will be building their plants here instead of China." Music is my ears.
Yeah, he was feckless. It was the rest of us who got fecks.
"Thank God I am not a free trader....Pernicious indulgence in the doctrine of free trade seems inevitably to produce fatty degeneration of the moral fibre." - Theodore Roosevelt
I wonder if Kamala Harris is watching tonight.
"never seen before" = shot
🚨 911, I NEED TO REPORT A M*RDER.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 5, 2025
THE PRESIDENT JUST ENDED THE DEMOCRATS.
TRUMP: I look at the Democrats in front of me - I realize, there's nothing I can say to make them happy, stand, or smile or applaud. I could find a cure to the most devastating disease...or announce the… pic.twitter.com/T7B90jhnli
Hey, remember when the Democrats were all about "joy"???
Everything Trump says is a stinging reminder of just what a feckless statue Joe Biden truly was.
I agree, this is an upgrade. How Many Rules of Negotiation Did Zelenskyy Break? All of Them.
MASSIVE UPGRADE pic.twitter.com/dZu8FyICoF— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025
The democrats 🤣 #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ogGlysxpbQ— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) March 5, 2025
Perfect.
From the WH press office just now:
In total, President Trump has secured nearly $2 trillion in new U.S. investments.
- TSMC announced an unprecedented $100 billion investment in U.S.-based semiconductor chip manufacturing.
- Apple announced a historic $500 billion investment that will create 20,000 new U.S.-based jobs.
- President Trump announced the largest artificial intelligence infrastructure project in history, securing $500 billion in planned private sector investment — with major CEOs agreeing it would not have been possible without President Trump’s leadership.
- President Trump secured a $20 billion investment by DAMAC Properties to build new U.S.-based data centers.
- Wisconsin-based Clarios, a leader in low-voltage energy storage, announced a $6 billion plan to expand its U.S.-based manufacturing.
- Eli Lilly and Company announced a $27 billion investment in its U.S.-based manufacturing.
- Saudi Arabia declared its intention to invest $600 billion in the United States over the next four years.
- Taiwan pledged to boost its investment in the United States.
- Electronics giants Samsung and LG “are considering moving their plants in Mexico to the U.S.” now that President Trump is back in office.
Most people probably had no idea all those countries have been charging the U.S. higher tariffs than Trump is now charging them for YEARS.
I’m so glad Trump is explaining that other countries impose outrageous tariffs on us, undermining the lie we are somehow killing the free market if we impose any tariffs on them.
Trump is playing the Dems like a fiddle.
Did Elon clap at the Honda announcement?
I'm just here for the Al Green gifs and memes.
Mike Johnson has a way of smiling with his eyebrows elevated, so it looks like he's sadly disapproving of Billy Bob's tomfoolery.
No cheers from Democrats on “no tax on tips”? I thought they liked that idea.
Oh, that was when Kamala copied Trump's proposal.
I'm not gonna lie. This speech is better than I expected.