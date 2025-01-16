Zeldin, Trump, and America aside, Communist China is without any competition the world‘s biggest polluter, and it is polluting more all the time, building hundreds of new coal plants over the last few years. It makes lots of money off producing and refining the ingredients necessary for Western nations to have unreliable “green”energy, but China isn’t stupid enough to rely on that itself. Hopefully Zeldin and Trump are fully aware of that and make energy policies accordingly.
Today we have Scott Turner (HUD), Scott Bessent (Treasury), Lee Zeldin (EPA), and Doug "Eyebrows" Burgum (Interior).
“Green” energy is actually very toxic, from the mining necessary for its manufacture to the huge amounts of land and wildlife it destroys to the disposal. Don’t let Whitehouse lie to you. It’s one of the biggest scams ever.
I like how climate alarmists claim government props up oil when the reality is that it is actually impossible for “green” energy to be remotely profitable without heavy subsidies.
Hey folks, it's time for more confirmation hearings. We're here liveblogging all the fun.
Don't forget about our VIP Inauguration Sale! You can get an astonishing 74% off a new VIP membership with the code POTUS47. (Psst... pass it on!)