1 min ago Chris Queen
1 min ago Victoria Taft
Reminder: Nebraska is home to the strategic air command.

1 min ago Paula Bolyard
It's important when watching these hearings to understand that the purpose is not to gain knowledge. The senators have already interviewed Hegseth privately and have reviewed his record. They already know what they need to know. These are merely show trials with questions designed to sway public opinion. 

2 mins ago Scott Pinsker
He's incredibly smart & VERY savvy on camera. A live hearing plays to his strengths.

4 mins ago Victoria Taft

Hegseth has mentioned the Triad and several classes of weapons and ships multiple times. He's been doing his homework. 

4 mins ago Victoria Taft
Hegseth has mentioned the Triad and several classes of weapons and ships multiple times. He's been doing his homework. 

5 mins ago Scott Pinsker
"War crime" is another unfortunate phrase: On any decently run planet, "war crime" would be redundant (and "holy war" contradictory). Ah well. A man can dream...

6 mins ago Victoria Taft
I have no trouble believing this whatsoever. Somebody's gotta pay their bills while they commit acts of "insurrection" every single military hearing.

7 mins ago Paula Bolyard

A reminder from Tom Cotton about the Code Pink loons. 

7 mins ago Victoria Taft
This is so Kavanaugh-esque. Boofing.  Mr. Hegseth, please tell me what Jagoff means. 

7 mins ago Paula Bolyard
A reminder from Tom Cotton about the Code Pink loons. 

7 mins ago Scott Pinsker
That'll be a fun viral moment on Social Media. Methinks the folks on X won't have any difficulty explaining to the Dems EXACTLY how to use that word.

8 mins ago Scott Pinsker
Ah, a hearing about the use of "jaggoff" — lovely!

8 mins ago Victoria Taft
I'm sure this fella's nice enough, but please don't make taxpayers pay for his trans surgeries. Thank you. 

8 mins ago Catherine Salgado
Nothing like a useless old bureaucrat lecturing a combat veteran about lethality

10 mins ago Catherine Salgado
I love how Democrats claim racial integration, which Dems spent decades opposing in the early 1900s, are the same as DEI.

11 mins ago Chris Queen
"Oh, the red, white, and blue has been broughten! 

(it's a movie ref, grammar scolds)"

My eye is twitching, @Victoria. 🤣

12 mins ago Catherine Salgado
I wish Hegseth could fire all the DEI and LGBTQ hires of the last few years. Not practical, however. 

12 mins ago Victoria Taft
Oh, the red, white, and blue has been broughten! 

(it's a movie ref, grammar scolds)

13 mins ago Sarah Anderson
12 mins ago Sarah Anderson
Ha! He has a history of bold fashion choices.  

13 mins ago Sarah Anderson
13 mins ago Victoria Taft
Agreed.

14 mins ago Scott Pinsker

Guarantee you, that hanky & color combo were specifically recommended by a PR doofus. (Game recognizes game!)

14 mins ago Scott Pinsker
Guarantee you, that hanky & color combo were specifically recommended by a PR doofus. (Game recognizes game!)

14 mins ago Victoria Taft
Wow. He's right. Nobody has ever used the term "clean house" before Pete Hegseth! Well spotted, Democrat Senator. 

15 mins ago Victoria Taft
Hadn't notice. Now I can't unsee it. 

15 mins ago Scott Pinsker

Has anyone commented on Hegseth's Star Spangled hanky in his left jacket pocket?

15 mins ago Scott Pinsker
With his white shirt, red tie & blue jacket, that Star Spangled hanky sure knows how to color-coordinate! 

15 mins ago Scott Pinsker
Has anyone commented on Hegseth's Star Spangled hanky in his left jacket pocket?

16 mins ago Victoria Taft
Reminder: member of Senate Armed Services Committee, Richard Blumenthal, is hardly someone in a position to criticize Hegseth. Blumenthal has committed acts of Stolen Valor, a disqualifying act, by claiming to have served in Vietnam. Liar. 

18 mins ago Catherine Salgado
As someone from a military family, I can say a lot of military people can’t wait for Trump and Hegseth to end the wars

21 mins ago Catherine Salgado
Hegseth is right. Leftist media couldn’t care less about the truth. Fortunately, PJ Media does. Thanks to our VIP members and please consider joining today!

24 mins ago Victoria Taft
Hate to say it, but stories of Hegseth's past over drinking are a balm to retired war fighters who are desperately trying to kick opiates and are self-medicating. Pete's speaking their language. 

24 mins ago Chris Queen
The event hasn't started yet

