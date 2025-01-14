Senator Reed claims that today's DEI policies in the military are no different than anti-discrimination policies that have been in place for decades.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025
HEGSETH: "The DEI policies of today are NOT the same as what happened back then!" pic.twitter.com/8PNeP7fGLb
Reminder: Nebraska is home to the strategic air command.
It's important when watching these hearings to understand that the purpose is not to gain knowledge. The senators have already interviewed Hegseth privately and have reviewed his record. They already know what they need to know. These are merely show trials with questions designed to sway public opinion.
He's incredibly smart & VERY savvy on camera. A live hearing plays to his strengths.
Hegseth has mentioned the Triad and several classes of weapons and ships multiple times. He's been doing his homework.
"War crime" is another unfortunate phrase: On any decently run planet, "war crime" would be redundant (and "holy war" contradictory). Ah well. A man can dream...
I have no trouble believing this whatsoever. Somebody's gotta pay their bills while they commit acts of "insurrection" every single military hearing.
This is so Kavanaugh-esque. Boofing. Mr. Hegseth, please tell me what Jagoff means.
A reminder from Tom Cotton about the Code Pink loons.
That'll be a fun viral moment on Social Media. Methinks the folks on X won't have any difficulty explaining to the Dems EXACTLY how to use that word.
Ah, a hearing about the use of "jaggoff" — lovely!
I'm sure this fella's nice enough, but please don't make taxpayers pay for his trans surgeries. Thank you.
Nothing like a useless old bureaucrat lecturing a combat veteran about lethality
I love how Democrats claim racial integration, which Dems spent decades opposing in the early 1900s, are the same as DEI.
"Oh, the red, white, and blue has been broughten!
(it's a movie ref, grammar scolds)"
My eye is twitching, @Victoria. 🤣
I wish Hegseth could fire all the DEI and LGBTQ hires of the last few years. Not practical, however.
We have literally no idea if Hegseth is the right choice for SecDef.— Flappr (@flapprdotnet) November 13, 2024
But he's a decorated combat veteran who served 20 years and a double Bronze Star recipient. And he has this cool jacket. pic.twitter.com/SUVJOQlZV0
Ha! He has a history of bold fashion choices.
Agreed.
Guarantee you, that hanky & color combo were specifically recommended by a PR doofus. (Game recognizes game!)
Wow. He's right. Nobody has ever used the term "clean house" before Pete Hegseth! Well spotted, Democrat Senator.
Hadn't notice. Now I can't unsee it.
With his white shirt, red tie & blue jacket, that Star Spangled hanky sure knows how to color-coordinate!
Has anyone commented on Hegseth's Star Spangled hanky in his left jacket pocket?
Reminder: member of Senate Armed Services Committee, Richard Blumenthal, is hardly someone in a position to criticize Hegseth. Blumenthal has committed acts of Stolen Valor, a disqualifying act, by claiming to have served in Vietnam. Liar.
Richard Blumenthal is claimed that Pete Hegseth is not qualified to serve as Secretary of Defense.— C3 (@C_3C_3) January 14, 2025
Also, here is a video of Richard Blumenthal talking about serving in Vietnam. The only problem is he never served in Vietnam. Stolen Valor scumbag.
pic.twitter.com/0PO7YMmieK
As someone from a military family, I can say a lot of military people can’t wait for Trump and Hegseth to end the wars
Hegseth is right. Leftist media couldn’t care less about the truth. Fortunately, PJ Media does. Thanks to our VIP members and please consider joining today!
Hate to say it, but stories of Hegseth's past over drinking are a balm to retired war fighters who are desperately trying to kick opiates and are self-medicating. Pete's speaking their language.
HEGSETH: Unlike the current administration, politics should play no part in military matters. We are not Republicans. We are not Democrats. We are American warriors. pic.twitter.com/o8AVA7Kco9— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025