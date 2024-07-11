Athena, your scotch sounds lovely. But when the hot weather hits — 86° counts as hot here on Monument Hill — I prefer an icy martini.
Wagons circling for Biden? Krugman is back to writing glowing things about inflation: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/09/opinion/krugman-inflation-report-bidenomics.html
I talked to my MD today. He has tons of seniors for patients. He said he is shocked at anyone who says Biden is fit. He told me Biden's boxy walk showed he was fading before the last election.
So, who had T-plus-30?
Delayed until 7. I guess the Adderall hasn't kicked in yet.— Robert G Evans (@drawncutlass) July 11, 2024
There's a delay because he was choking on a Lego.
A reminder that a Democrat neurologist told NBC News this week that Biden "definitely" has Parkinson's and could be diagnosed "from across the mall." Things to look for tonight:
- Rigidity and loss of arm swing when walking
- End-block turning, meaning pivoting on one foot
- A low, monotone voice
True
We are at T-plus-three minutes for those betting on the start time.
Athena: She's his human Hoveround.
Is DOCTOR Jill around to help him off the dais?
+1 to Mr. Green for the first Stanley Kubrick movie reference of the night. I'll see if I can shoehorn something from "Eyes Wide Shut" in soon.
Kamala Harris is no doubt asking a lot of questions about the Air Force One menu these days.
At the debate, Biden's pupils were so wide open that astronaut David Bowman gasped and said, "My god, they're full of stars!"
So I'm guessing tonight he'll be on the opposite of that.
True: pinpoints = uppers
VP: It's gotta be the pupils. He licks his gums anyway, so that's not the giveaway it would be in a younger person.
I'm already mad at my lib friends for all the dissembling and rationalizing and other BS they're going to drool onto social media tomorrow.
What would be super-fun is if some disgruntled West Wing Kamala partisan switched Biden's meds with a mega-dose of Sudafed.
Josh Kraushaar just referred to the "big boy press conference" as a "real-time cognitive test."
Athena: I wonder what the NATO leaders and staffers think, too — especially since none of Biden's decline is news to any of them. Russia started the first major land war in Europe since 1945, and POTUS isn't just out to lunch, he can't remember what he ordered.
Should've run a poll about what his prep for this might have been. Adderall, Ritalin, or an 8-ball of pure Peruvian marching powder?