
Just now Stephen Green

Athena, your scotch sounds lovely. But when the hot weather hits — 86° counts as hot here on Monument Hill — I prefer an icy martini. 


2 mins ago Stephen Green

Checks out.


2 mins ago Stephen Kruiser

Wagons circling for Biden? Krugman is back to writing glowing things about inflation: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/09/opinion/krugman-inflation-report-bidenomics.html


2 mins ago Athena Thorne
Sorry, didn't mean to step on Paula's awesome news!



2 mins ago Athena Thorne

Soooo… What's everyone drinking? I'm doing Talisker Storm with a splash of club soda on a big Scotch icecube.


2 mins ago Paula Bolyard

While we're waiting.... We are on baby watch here at Casa Bolyard. Our daughter-in-law is at the hospital getting ready to deliver our fourth grandbaby! 


4 mins ago Greg Byrnes

I talked to my MD today. He has tons of seniors for patients. He said he is shocked at anyone who says Biden is fit. He told me Biden's boxy walk showed he was fading before the last election. 


4 mins ago Stephen Green

So, who had T-plus-30?



4 mins ago Stephen Kruiser

There's a delay because he was choking on a Lego. 


4 mins ago Paula Bolyard

A reminder that a Democrat neurologist told NBC News this week that Biden "definitely" has Parkinson's and could be diagnosed "from across the mall." Things to look for tonight: 

  • Rigidity and loss of arm swing when walking
  • End-block turning, meaning pivoting on one foot
  • A low, monotone voice



5 mins ago Athena Thorne

True 


5 mins ago Stephen Green

We are at T-plus-three minutes for those betting on the start time.


5 mins ago Stephen Kruiser

Athena: She's his human Hoveround. 


6 mins ago Athena Thorne

Is DOCTOR Jill around to help him off the dais?


6 mins ago Stephen Kruiser

+1 to Mr. Green for the first Stanley Kubrick movie reference of the night. I'll see if I can shoehorn something from "Eyes Wide Shut" in soon. 


7 mins ago Stephen Kruiser

Kamala Harris is no doubt asking a lot of questions about the Air Force One menu these days. 


8 mins ago Stephen Green

At the debate, Biden's pupils were so wide open that astronaut David Bowman gasped and said, "My god, they're full of stars!" 

So I'm guessing tonight he'll be on the opposite of that.


9 mins ago Athena Thorne

True: pinpoints = uppers


10 mins ago Stephen Kruiser

VP: It's gotta be the pupils. He licks his gums anyway, so that's not the giveaway it would be in a younger person.


10 mins ago Athena Thorne

I'm already mad at my lib friends for all the dissembling and rationalizing and other BS they're going to drool onto social media tomorrow.


10 mins ago Stephen Green

What would be super-fun is if some disgruntled West Wing Kamala partisan switched Biden's meds with a mega-dose of Sudafed. 


11 mins ago Chris Queen

Josh Kraushaar just referred to the "big boy press conference" as a "real-time cognitive test."


11 mins ago Stephen Green
Kruiser: I bet between the two of us, we can take a good guess at Biden's meds when we see his pupils. 



12 mins ago Stephen Green

Athena: I wonder what the NATO leaders and staffers think, too — especially since none of Biden's decline is news to any of them. Russia started the first major land war in Europe since 1945, and POTUS isn't just out to lunch, he can't remember what he ordered. 


12 mins ago Stephen Kruiser

Should've run a poll about what his prep for this might have been. Adderall, Ritalin, or an 8-ball of pure Peruvian marching powder? 

