- Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 9:07 PM est
So faux-conservative Fox News opened with a question openly sympathetic to UAW strikers who would likely put American automakers through bankruptcy AGAIN.
Tim Scott turned the question around to the souther border and, given the polls, I think we'll see a lot of that tonight.
- Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 8:49 PM est
The RNC tightened the eligibility requirements so hard that of the candidates who made it to the first debate they excluded... Asa Hutchinson.
And that's it.
Tighten harder, RNC. Tighten hard enough to reduce the deadweight enough to tempt Donald Trump into joining in the fun.