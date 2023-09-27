Auto Updates Comments
  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 9:24 PM est

Paula's right. Also, as my friend and colleague Stephen Kruiser wrote today, it's time for the GOP to ditch Lake.

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 9:21 PM est

This should come up tonight. It's a real kitchen table issue. I'd like to hear more about those.

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 9:20 PM est

"The real divide is not between the Republicans on this stage... "

Nice note from Vivek.

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 9:17 PM est

DeSantis said Trump is "missing in action, he belongs on this stage tonight."

Well, he does. 

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 9:16 PM est

Oof.

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 9:15 PM est

EDITOR'S NOTE: Ditto for Chris Christie. 

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 9:14 PM est

EDITOR'S NOTE: Steve isn't going to talk much about Doug Burgum tonight, or ever. If that. You're welcome. 

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 9:13 PM est

Haley is selling herself as a policy wonk. I kinda dig it but, as my wife can tell you, I've got a thing for hot nerdy chicks. 

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 9:12 PM est

I love Tim Scott's story and he tells it so well. But in the clutch, he often responds like he wants the Left to like him rather than the Right respect him.

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 9:11 PM est

Pence tried a modified version of a classic Reagan quip from 1980 (ask me about it tomorrow) but it wasn't well delivered and the applause was tepid. 

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 9:10 PM est

This.

Vivek is a quick learner and, as we learned last time around, a force to be reckoned with on that stage. 

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 9:09 PM est

Sharp stuff from Vivek, who managed to triangulate between the CEOs and the UAW, and pin the situation on the White House.

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 9:07 PM est

So faux-conservative Fox News opened with a question openly sympathetic to UAW strikers who would likely put American automakers through bankruptcy AGAIN.

Tim Scott turned the question around to the souther border and, given the polls, I think we'll see a lot of that tonight.

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 9:04 PM est

Give credit where it's due. There are TONS of policy differences, and some candidates who just don't belong, but there's a lot of likability on that stage. Today's Dems couldn't muster that in a real primary fight. 

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 9:02 PM est

This would be a better debate (and it hasn't quite started yet) if it were just Trump, DeSantis, Haley, and Ramaswamy. Everybody else is filler... or worse.

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 9:00 PM est

Here we go...

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 8:54 PM est

POLL: Will Vivek Ramaswamy yap more like

A) A meth-addled chihuahua

B) An attention-seeking chess club nerd

C) Exactly like Vivek Ramaswamy

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 8:51 PM est

I miss Reagan, who would have owned everyone on tonight's stage, and probably even people who couldn't be bothered to show up.

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 8:49 PM est

The RNC tightened the eligibility requirements so hard that of the candidates who made it to the first debate they excluded... Asa Hutchinson.

And that's it.

Tighten harder, RNC. Tighten hard enough to reduce the deadweight enough to tempt Donald Trump into joining in the fun.

  • Stephen Green | Sep 27, 2023 8:41 PM est

Longtime readers know I don't play drinking games but, just this once, I suggest we do a shot every time the moderators ask the candidates to raise their hands like kindergartners. Ideally, the moderators should do the shots... but we do what we can. 

