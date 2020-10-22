If I were the kind of blogger who would open his debate coverage with something silly and obvious like, "What a week, right?" then I would have to open tonight's debate coverage with "What a week, right?"

Fortunately, I am not that kind of blogger.

But without leaning on a crutch like that, we can all admit that we've never seen anything quite like the past week, in which a candidate got sandbagged by what might be the biggest October Surprise in election history.

And then the media did its best to ignore it, sometimes -- as in the case of NPR -- making a big deal about how they weren't going to cover such a little deal.

It ought to make for some prime moments for President Trump to hit Joe Biden, even if he has to create those moments against a moderator so partisan she was in on cheating for Hillary against Trump in 2016.

I'm expecting fireworks.

I have cocktails.

I assume you do, to.

But let's not do anything stupid like pace ourselves, OK?