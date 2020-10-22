https://twitter.com/dhookstead/status/1319441436119650304
Back in 2013, my friend and colleague Bill Whittle said that he didn't know who the next president would be, but he was sure they'd be a celebrity.
This might prove to be less of a prediction and more of an ongoing rule.
Watching these things on C-SPAN is the best, in large part because their cameras just run and run and sometimes catch things you aren't supposed to see.
The downside is that they also show the little lectures the crowd endures before the big show starts.
C'mon, man -- we're here for, you know, the thing -- the circus!
Here's another topic the moderator won't get into.
In case you missed it: The Unspeakable Corruption of Joe Biden.
As a dad, writing this piece upset me so much I barely enjoyed my lunchtime martini, and for once I'm not joking.
If I were the kind of blogger who would open his debate coverage with something silly and obvious like, "What a week, right?" then I would have to open tonight's debate coverage with "What a week, right?"
Fortunately, I am not that kind of blogger.
But without leaning on a crutch like that, we can all admit that we've never seen anything quite like the past week, in which a candidate got sandbagged by what might be the biggest October Surprise in election history.
And then the media did its best to ignore it, sometimes -- as in the case of NPR -- making a big deal about how they weren't going to cover such a little deal.
It ought to make for some prime moments for President Trump to hit Joe Biden, even if he has to create those moments against a moderator so partisan she was in on cheating for Hillary against Trump in 2016.
I'm expecting fireworks.
I have cocktails.
I assume you do, to.
But let's not do anything stupid like pace ourselves, OK?