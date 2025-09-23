Coming Down From the Mountaintop

Sunday was a mountaintop experience for many, as has been the invigorating infusion of people who are coming to terms with the dysfunction and danger that the Left has proffered. I know of one man who has been a lifelong atheist and is now exploring faith, not just in the wake of Sunday’s memorial, but in the events that necessitated it.

Mountaintop experiences can be life-changing, inspiring, and invigorating. The problem, of course, is that eventually you have to come back down. You may be filled with a sense of dedication and determination, but there are still bills to pay, errands to be run, and oh yeah, there is that pesky thing known as work. It’s easy to lose sight of one’s new mission when it is obscured by tasks like taking out the garbage or plunging a backed-up toilet.

Life goes on, and it isn’t always inspiring. For someone whose life is centered around social and political issues, it is easier to stay on task than it is for a person who went back to their everyday life on Monday morning. So how does one stay inspired?

Utah State Sen. Dan McCay and a group of other Republican legislators have established a fund to create a memorial to Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University. At last check, the fund had around $90,000 and enjoys a great deal of support both on and off campus. However, two students started a petition to halt the proposed memorial, which may be a likeness of Charlie, or of his table and coffee cup. Before you get your hackles up too far, take note that according to Fox 13, the students who started that petition and those who have signed it are not opposed to the idea of a memorial for Charlie. However, they would like to see greater student input in its design and would prefer it to be a non-partisan effort. Fair enough.

There are two other issues with memorials. One is that a statue or bust of Charlie or a recreation of his table and cup will attract a contingent of cultural baboons who will deface or destroy it, or haul it off amid a “protest.” Then the story will be about the chaos, and not Charlie. There was a tradition in Utah of memorializing UHP troopers who died in the line of duty with crosses at the sites of their deaths. That, of course, brought out not only the protests but the vandals who considered it their civic duty to desecrate something they didn’t like, or just because they were “rebels” in the most pathetic sense of the word.

The other issue is that even the most poignant and majestic statue or memorial eventually becomes shrouded in the mists of time. Almost every college and many public spaces have at least one statue of someone extremely important to remember at the time the statue was erected. However, decades later, most people have no idea who that person is.

Finally, when one comes down from the mountaintop, one remembers the piles of garbage that were there prior to the ascent. The collection of teachers, baristas, influencers, late-night talk show hosts, MSM warblers, and the rest did not arise in the wake of Charlie’s murder. They have been firmly entrenched for years.

Take, for example, the story of Ellen Christy. The New York Post reports that Christy, who is white, wanted to make some new friends by starting a Bunco group in her Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. She put a post on Facebook, and the carrion birds of the Left immediately set her up for colonizing and “gentrifying” a dice game popular among many black people known as Cee-Lo.

Now, according to the World Bunco Association, Bunco has its origins in England in the 1800s. Cee-Lo, notes the Post, “is even believed to have been brought to the Americas by Chinese laborers before gaining popularity and associations with inner-city black neighborhoods.”

So much for colonization.

Christy, who just wanted to meet new people, maybe drink a little wine, and engage in some chit-chat over snacks, apparently saw the negative attention her invitation was getting and deleted the post. That, of course, was the wrong answer. One Janessa Wilson wrote, “deleting your post, and all of the labor that we did to educate, is colonial violence. So that tracks.” This was accompanied by more accusations of racism, with one person stating that the dice game was “literally genocide.” The Left does love those two words, doesn’t it?

As outlandish as that mindset is, that is what is waiting at the foot of the mountain. And make no mistake, these people, both famous and otherwise, have been compiling a list of grievances which others will use to justify all manner of things once they are back in power.

So how do we move forward? What do we do in the face of such unbridled and illogical rage? I pinged several notable individuals to gauge their thoughts on living and interacting with such people. Tomi Lahren, who hosts a show on Outkick and is the co-host of Big Weekend Show on Fox News, was kind enough to write back:

Co-existing with those who hate you (or think they do) is not easy and not without its dangers, but we have no other choice. Charlie Kirk dedicated his life to not only co-existing with the "other side" but engaging with them, as well. He offered himself up for dialogue and debate. He even handed over HIS microphone and his platform to those who not only disagreed with him, but hated him. He set out to prove that it IS possible to reason with the Left, and in his tragic circumstance, they finally proved him wrong. Charlie wouldn't want us to give up on that mission, though. Can we change it? I don't know, but I will always make the effort. Young people- in particular- need to see those of us with public platforms and followings able to engage with each other. It is our DUTY to continue the conversation. The alternative- existing in our own echo chambers- will only make it worse. As Charlie often reminded me, "free speech is saying what you want to say, but also hearing what you don't want to hear.

Before this week is out, the mountaintop will be very far away. But the work is not going to be done on the mountaintop. Charlie’s legacy will not be kept alive through video clips of his campus visits, his memorial, or a statue. It will be kept alive by people who want to take up the work he started, and that will not be easy by any stretch of the imagination.

Enjoy the afterglow and savor the view. Then get down here. There is work to do.

