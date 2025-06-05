The Empire Strikes Back: Boasberg Rules That Deported Illegals Can Challenge Their Deportations

What I am about to reveal to you is hardly insider information, although it was once an unspoken tactic among the Left. Then again, it may have been spoken of plenty of times. I was your garden-variety Leftist back in my day, and there were a lot of memos I never got. The tactic is this: disrupt and delay. Part of the Left's strategy in the era of Trump 2.0 is to throw as many monkey wrenches as possible into any reforms in an effort to wait conservatives out. Hence, the latest ruling by U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg.

ICYMI, according to The National Pulse, late Wednesday, Boasberg handed down a ruling that illegal immigrants who have been deported can legally challenge their deportations. But it gets better. The particular group in question comprises several hundred suspected members of the Tren de Aragua gang. These upstanding citizens were shipped off to the CECOT prison in El Salvador. They are demanding habeas relief, probably because it is harder to commit crimes in prison than it is when one is free to loot and pillage at will in the United States.

From the article:

The ruling applies only to illegal immigrants deported to El Salvador and held at the country’s CECOT facility who were removed under President Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act targeting Tren de Aragua members. “Defendants plainly deprived these individuals of their right to seek habeas relief before their summary removal from the United States—a right that need not itself be vindicated through a habeas petition,” Judge Boasberg wrote. He continued: “Perhaps the President lawfully invoked the Alien Enemies Act. Perhaps, moreover, Defendants are correct that Plaintiffs are gang members. But—and this is the critical point—there is simply no way to know for sure, as the CECOT Plaintiffs never had any opportunity to challenge the Government’s say-so.”

Wow. I haven't seen such compassion since Mother Teresa fed stray kittens in her downtime.

The administration has one week to figure out how these people can seek habeas relief. On Thursday, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said, “Fortunately for the American people, Judge Boasberg does not have the last word.”

He doesn't need it, since, as the outlet noted, the ruling could set a precedent for other judges to extend the same ruling to other deportees. This is the strategy: Do everything possible to gum up the works until the Democrats return to power. Then, it will be that much easier to get back to business as usual.

I don't think that James Boasberg is in favor of drug trafficking, gang violence, or the exploitation of women and children. I don't even believe this is entirely about his daughter's employment with a non-profit called Partners in Justice, a pro-immigration group that received $3.3 million in government grants in 2023. Some of its members were quite vocal in their opposition to the Laken Riley Act.

James Boasberg occupies a position of power and privilege. The system has granted him a great deal of good things, and he is afraid of losing those things should the system ever crumble. So it isn't that he is in favor of the predatory and destructive activities of illegal immigrant gang members; he just cannot bring himself to care.

He will never lose a child or grandchild to sex traffickers at the border.

He will never see services meant for him or his family diverted to illegal aliens.

He likely has a nice home, possibly two. Unlike the people in Aurora, CO, his houses will never be overrun by members of Tren de Aragua.

Stray bullets will never reach his walls or windows.

No one he knows will die from fentanyl.

No one he knows or loves will be raped and murdered in cold blood.

The cries of the common man will never reach his ears.

He and his colleagues may tell themselves that they are taking a stand for human rights, preserving the democracy, or whatever claptrap they repeat to help themselves sleep at night. The truth is they enjoy being members of the patrician class, and as such, the struggles of normal people are alien to them. They prefer the status quo, and disruption and delay are useful tactics in "keeping hope alive" until the right people return to power.

