New Yorkers Are on Board With Criminal Deportations

If you peeked at the news over the weekend, you likely saw the footage of the protesters blocking up freeways in Los Angeles. And true to form, Mexican flags were in abundance.

UPDATE: A large group of anti-ICE protesters have walked onto the southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway, at the Alameda Street exit in DTLA. Read more: https://t.co/K60ImdzmDi pic.twitter.com/BPcsiDvRIe — KTLA (@KTLA) February 2, 2025

Atlanta, Georgia: Protest against ICE mass deportations



Again, Mexico Flags as far as the eyes can see. You’d never guess this was in America



They all love Mexico, want to represent Mexico, send our money to Mexico, they just don’t want to live there



Make it make sense pic.twitter.com/PID5ZIzMnY — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 2, 2025

I have no problem with being proud of one's heritage. I'm very proud of my Scottish ancestry and even own a Scottish flag, a kilt, and a Highland sword. I don't fly the flag because I am not a citizen of Scotland. I am an American, so that is the flag I fly. If these folx are in love with their country of origin and are enamored of the Mexican flag, one must ask why they don't go back home and tell their socialist president that it is time to Make Mexico Great Again. I am certain that Temu would be more than happy to provide some lovely bright red MMGA hats at a reasonable price.

Scenes like the ones above and others from around the nation are meant to gaslight you into believing that you are part of a very tiny minority of thinkers and that the vast majority of those in the U.S. cherish the idea of porous borders. Notice that I did not say U.S. residents. The preponderance of Mexican flags at these events definitely raises some suspicions about nationality, not to mention loyalty. However, just because well-funded and furious activists claim something is so does not mean it is so.

For example, the New York Post cited a Siena College survey that turned up some interesting numbers. The pollster queried residents of the Empire State to gauge their temperature on deporting illegal immigrants who have been convicted of a crime. Eighty percent of residents could get behind the idea. Incidentally, that includes 69% of Democrats surveyed and 71% of Latinos.

The numbers were slightly lower but still encouraging when pollsters asked the 800 respondents about the Trump administration's deportation efforts. Respondents supported Trump's efforts by 48% to 31%. The paper also reported that residents of The Bronx were simultaneously surprised and relieved when ice agents nabbed high-ranking Tren de Aragua member Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco last week. One neighbor commented, “Oh God. They got him, though, right? Oh my God. I had no idea that’s who was living in my building. Oh, thank God they got him.”

Also lost amidst all the flag-waving and emoting this weekend were the arrests last week in a Chicago suburb of two illegals from Venezuela and Ecuador who murdered an elderly man in his home.

Via Fox News:

Investigators found the man, George Levin, bound with duct tape near his face and mouth in his Norwood Park home, police sources said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy that determined Levin died of multiple injuries related to assault and the death was ruled a homicide, a spokesperson said. Multiple Chicago police sources tell Fox News the two suspects in custody are adult migrants, one from Venezuela and the other from Ecuador. A top U.S. official tells Fox News the migrants are believed to have crossed into the United States through the Texas border in the summer of 2023. The suspects were identified by the Chicago Police Department as Geiderwuin Bello Morales, 21; and 29-year-old Jefferson Ubilla-Delgado. Both are charged with one count each of murder and robbery of a victim with a handicap or over 60 years of age. They are expected to appear in court on Saturday.

The standard riposte to people who favor the current enforcement of immigration laws is that families will be traumatized. Oh, and we may no longer have access to guacamole or Corona. What the people who argue from that standpoint will not acknowledge is that four years of non-existent borders resulted in spikes in drug use, human trafficking, and other assorted crimes or the burdens placed on Americans in accommodating the crush of illegals. Such people have no tears to spare for the migrant children consigned to a life of God knows what at the hands of God knows who.

And there is a point to be made that simply by coming here illegally and availing themselves of the largesse of the U.S., these people have committed a crime. It sounds harsh to some ears, but consider this.

My neighbors are originally from Mexico. They went through the process to become citizens. Their American flag is bigger than mine, and they hold a Fourth of July party every year with juicy burgers and extra American cheese. Recently, they let the neighborhood know that one of their mothers, their kids' abuela, had become a naturalized citizen. That is not an easy or quick task. It takes dedication and integrity. It takes character. And if she was willing to come in through the front door, the protesters who blocked the freeway are welcome to go home through the same door through which they arrived.