Weekend Parting Shot: Viva La Résistance!

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well. I stepped out onto the front porch this morning to enjoy a quick gulp of coffee and a sniff of air and was greeted by a chilling sight: the neighbors have a box of Christmas lights sitting in the driveway. The lights are going up all over the world, but let's face it, once the neighbors put their lights up, you are kind of committed to doing the same.

The first salvo has been thrown out, which means I have to drag the ladder out and excavate the lights from the boxes in the garage. I thought I was going to slink out of hanging lights this year, but once the neighbor's lights go up, it's game over. It's the same as the first guy to mow his lawn in the spring. Once he cuts his grass, he ruins it for everybody.

It's not over 'til it's over.

With the election finally on the books (for the most part), at least one celeb has made good on her threat to leave the country. Eva Longoria has reportedly decamped to Mexico and Spain. While she said she was fleeing the desolate hellscape of California, she also made sure to let everyone know that Trump was a factor in her decision to leave the country. If she could get the rest of them to follow through, we would be off to a great start.

Aside from the psychotic breaks we have been seeing by the nose-ring crowd on social media, Gavin Newsom is also taking steps to Trump-proof the Golden State, and some mayors and governors have made it clear they will resist any attempts by the new administration to deport illegal immigrants. Word has it that the street-level activists are gearing up to make trouble for Trump on Day One.

All that makes for breathless news copy, but give me the old run-of-the-mill lefties from a year ago. The current holdouts make me wish for a simpler time when the Left was aggravating, obtuse, and sometimes just plain weird.

For example, I got a little nostalgic when I read on National Pulse that Vida Rangel, who works for D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser, was recruiting. True to form, she seems to be looking for the"right kind" of candidate. And by "right kind," we aren't talking about someone with a specific skill set or good experience. Rangel posted the following on LinkedIn:

Queer folks, trans folks, and Latiné folks in DC: If you or someone you know is looking for work, please consider District government. With a workforce of more than 37,000 people, there are all kinds of positions available and new postings all the time. Whether on the political appointments side or the career service side, I’m happy to share resources, help navigate what’s available, and sharpen your resume & interview skills.

Technically, anyone can apply, but I wouldn't give anyone who is not in the preferred demographic a nickel for their chances. And Rangel should know by now that it is "folx," not "folks." C'mon, that's Progressivism 101. And "Latiné?" Apparently, the Left got the memo that many Hispanics hated the term "Latinx" but decided to fix the problem by chasing the last letter and adding an accent mark. I'm sure no one will notice. Be that as it may, it's nice to see that some solid progressives are still doing business as usual. You gotta love that can-do attitude.

On the other hand, there is this Instagram post, which I genuinely hope is satire. If it isn't, this young lady will be in for huge disappointments for the rest of her life.





As Frasier Crane was fond of saying, "Oh for God's sake, Niles!" Does anyone want to tell her she can change her pronouns but not her biology? I would say we should let her figure it out for herself, but I don't think that is going to happen. As the old saying goes, you are entitled to your own opinions but not your own set of facts. Add "reality" to that list. On the other hand, if her logic really worked, Planned Parenthood would be out of business in six months.

Wine recommendation

Because hanging Christmas lights is cold work, and I will probably fall off my ladder. I need something for my misery.

I can't remember the last time I reviewed an Italian wine, which is why I selected the Luca Bosio Leda Truffle Hunter Barbera D'Asti.

At around $15 a bottle, this wine is heavy on red fruits, especially cherry. There is also a little strawberry and a dash of raspberry. We could definitely taste the alcohol in our bottle, but it is easy on the tannins, dry, and acidic. Overall, it is a smooth wine, although I would not call it "silky," as some other reviewers have. If you like a smoky taste, there is some of that to be had from the barrels, and I detected some vanilla when I let it linger on the palate.

The winery suggests pairing it up with cheese, pasta, or risotto, or meat like brasato or chicken.

That's it for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.