Whither Goest MAGA Post-Election?

One way or another, Donald Trump's campaigning days will be over on Election Day. Either he will emerge victorious, or Kamala Harris will.

It's interesting since most of my conservative-on-the-street conversations have yielded the conclusion that many believe that Trump is likely to win but that Harris will take the election. And, if we are honest, the Democrat Party has as many strategies -- both fair and foul -- to win the election as there are grains of sand on an average beach. With that in mind, a Harris win is not out of the question despite the momentum Trump has. Some of this is due to a full-court press by a fully courted press and media appearances, no matter how awkward or tawdry, designed to hit the right notes with undecided voters. You may recall an episode a few years ago when conservatives were harrumphing a video of AOC dancing on a rooftop. It was pointed out that a video like that would appeal to potential voters in her district. It was the kind of thing young voters would think was cool. Likewise, Harris' appearance on a certain podcast might resonate with women and young voters who might be tempted to forget or forego issues because Harris looks edgy.

My point is: vote and pray, but brace for impact.

In either case, what will happen to the MAGA movement in November, whoever wins? And if Trump wins, what will happen after he leaves office? Trump, whether he is liked or loathed, has become a legend. MAGA has become a movement, an industry, and a lifestyle. At this point, who hasn't seen the ads for Trump coins, watches, teddy bears, and assorted paraphernalia? A home near the smoke shop I frequent has a larger-than-life inflatable Trump on its porch. Entire yards are covered with Trump signs and flags. What happens to the movement when the man steps down?

National Review touched on this in a recent article in which the author was on hand for the Trump Rally 2.0 in Butler, Pennsylvania. One attendee said that she was on at least her 20th rally and even wears a jacket emblazoned with the words "Front Row Joes." she added that some rally-goers arrive two days in advance of an event, with some sleeping on the sidewalk.

The thrust of the piece was that Trump supporters are starting to cope with the possibility their candidate may not be in the Oval Office come January. But it was more intriguing to hear the responses of people at Butler about who would inherit the Mantle of MAGA. The woman mentioned above said that no one could do so.

“Oh, I don’t think so,” insists rally-goer Terry Conklin. “I do not think anybody’s going to be able to replicate it because Donald Trump is one of a kind,” adds Lori Duncan.

Duncan added that Trump created the movement but insisted that MAGA is bigger than one man. She commented, “It’s not just about him. It’s about we, the people.” She admitted that Trump would not be around forever.

I was not a big part of the Tea Party Movement. I was invited to speak at three events, but in my part of the world, the movement became increasingly popular with the militia movement, and when people started showing up at meetings with pictures of men with semi-automatic rifles and dressed in ghillie suits. So, to be honest, I am not sure what happened to it since I took a break from politics for about three years. It is worth asking what will happen to MAGA once its creator and lightning rod steps away.

J.D. Vance, Vivek Ramaswamy, or even Elon Musk might step in to fill the vacant seat, but they won't have the Trumpian energy that has galvanized so many people. Should the election go to Harris, future generations of MAGA members will have more with which to contend than the media and the government, as daunting as those adversaries may be. They will still have to deal with academia and the larger-than-comfortable segment of the population that has been radicalized to the point that it may well believe that the specter of World War III is more acceptable than a second Trump term.

For MAGA to survive, it must outlive Trump, whether he wins or loses. Once the signs have been put away, the flags have been furled, and the shirts and hats go into the basement or attic, the faithful will have to have a serious discussion of what MAGA means going forward.