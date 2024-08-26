The Uniparty Tightens Its Fist

When it comes to "choice," it would appear that the Democrats want to limit one's choices to when and where one can have an abortion. That doctrine goes beyond the debate over when life occurs. Democrats are perfectly thrilled to limit one's choices everywhere else, including elections. If you are a progressive, you will have two options in the upcoming election: Harris-Walz or Harris-Walz. Or you can always write in Harris-Walz.

True, Harris landed on the ballot without so much as a primary or an election. But any leftists planning on voting against Trump may find themselves with few if any, options in their particular precincts. This, of course, depends on the locale, but the optics of what is unfolding on a national scale are impossible to ignore.

A court hearing on Tuesday may decide whether the Green Party can appear on the Wisconsin ballot. Skylar Croy is a lawyer who is challenging what he says is an effort by the Democratic Party to block the Green Party as an option for voters during election season. (Let's face it, Election Day is so last decade.) According to Just the News, Croy says the case could end up with the U.S. Supreme Court hearing it because he alleges that the Democrat Party argument goes beyond standard constitutional tests for ballot access.

Croy told a radio station:

They're basically saying that in addition to the requirements laid out in the U.S. Constitution, which are [a candidate] has to be 35 years old, 14 years of resident of the United States, and a natural born citizen, they are basically adding a fourth requirement because of their interpretation. That fourth requirement is you got to be a Republican or a Democrat. That's insane. That's really disappointing to see that A, the Democrats did this, and B, there's a chance that there’s a significant chance that the Wisconsin Supreme Court is going to go along with this. (sic)

Croy said that the Wisconsin Supreme Court may issue a ruling tomorrow.

While this problem may be more pronounced on the left side of the aisle, it is by no means confined to that side. Largely unnoticed amid the coverage of RFK Jr.'s endorsement of Donald Trump was the news that Cornel West, an independent presidential candidate, lost his chance to appear on the ballot in Pennsylvania. West's camp had mounted a legal effort to place his name on the ballot.

The AP reports that on Friday, Republican Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer sided with Gov. Josh Shapiro to reject West's paperwork. The Pennsylvania Secretary of State's office declared that West's campaign did not have the required affidavits for 14 of the candidate's 19 presidential electors.

According to the story, Jubelirer concurred with the Pennsylvania Secretary of State's office that "minor-party presidential electors are to be considered candidates for office who must file affidavits, even if major-party presidential electors are not.”

I may not agree with most of what the Green Party or West believe. I may not agree with any of it. But I also don't want to see voices silenced so that people in power can go about "business as usual."

The AP tried to spin the story as a part of an ongoing effort by the Harris and Trump campaigns to manipulate the playing field for the presidential election. However, the Republicans held debates and primaries. True, Trump did not attend the debates, but he was invited to all of them. Harris was never on a primary ballot and has yet to grace the stage for a debate. Harris floated into her candidacy on a cloud of joy.

Moreover, Trump has faced no end of challenges via lawfare and other means to keep him sidelined for the 2024 election. Biden and Harris faced no such difficulties.

There is a reason RFK Jr. was greeted with a thunderous ovation in Arizona: Elon Musk has been embraced by so many normal people, Vivek Ramaswamy, who was one of the first people to publicly call out ESG, remains a prominent player, and so many people are turning toward Trump.

Years before some of you were born, in a moment of splendid, sarcastic rage, Roger Daltrey and The Who snarled, "Meet the new boss/Same as the old boss." People are figuring out that, in many cases, it is not simply a matter of red vs. blue or left against right. In some instances, it is us against the system. And we don't want to get fooled again.