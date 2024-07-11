AOC on the Outs With the Democratic Socialists of America

Proving once again that chaos is king in the Democrat Party and the Left in general, AOC has been sent a "Dear John" letter by the Democratic Socialists of America. I suppose that would have been a "Dear Alexandria" letter, but it was not a letter at all but a statement announcing that the congresswoman had lost the support of the DSA over her support for Israel.

The National Review notes that the Wednesday statement read in part:

Many members have supported national endorsement while at the same time demanding that AOC demonstrate a higher level of commitment to Palestinian liberation, self-determination, and the immediate end to the heinous genocide in Gaza committed by Israel that aligns with DSA’s positions and expectations of socialists in office…This sponsorship is a deep betrayal to all those who’ve risked their welfare to fight Israeli apartheid and genocide through political and direct action in recent months and in decades past.

The move, in and of itself, is hardly surprising. The anti-Semitism of the more vocal and feral incarnations of the Left has been on display in bold, bright strokes with primary colors ever since October 7. Some of the reasons offered by the DSA for this parting of ways include AOC's support of the Iron Dome and her opposition to boycotting "Zionist" institutions.

The DSA is also irked over AOC meeting with Jewish leaders over the issue of anti-Semitism. The congresswoman hosted a panel with the leadership from the Jewish Council for Public Affairs. The DSA contends that the council serves as a lobbying group for the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). And what is the DSA's issue with the IHRA? The DSA contends that the Alliance conflates anti-Semitism with anti-Zionism. National Review reports that in May, the House passed a bill having the United States join 43 other nations in adopting the IHRA's definition of anti-Semitism.

First, the entitled, uneducated, and rabid miscreants who have terrorized people on college campuses and in other places in the United States have risked very little with their tantrums if anything at all. They have been allowed to be as vile and violent as they wish with impunity.

Second, if anti-Zionism cannot be equated with anti-Semitism, how does the DSA account for the well-chronicled acts of violence against Jews on campuses and elsewhere? It can't, and it won't. It doesn't think it has to do so. In the minds of the members of the DSA, the matter of violence against Jews under the banner of fighting apartheid and genocide isn't even worth discussing.

National Review says that oddly enough, the New York chapter of the DSA did not withdraw its endorsement of AOC, even after the congresswoman criticized the chapter for its rally one day after the October 7 attacks. Moreover, the DSA is angry that AOC signed a press release supporting congressional funding for the Iron Dome but voted "present " on the bill.

I doubt that the loss of an endorsement by the DSA (an endorsement that was issued last month) will be a blow to AOC. However, the move is indicative of the underlying and often overarching current of anarchy that is part and parcel of the Left. The DSA is angry with AOC for not giving it what it believes is due. On the other hand, AOC filed articles of impeachment against two Supreme Court justices for essentially the same reason. Such a situation is ironic only to those who subscribe to logic. Thus, said irony will continue to be lost to those on the Left.



