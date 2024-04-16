UK Physiotherapists Want to Ban Criticism of Trans Movement in Their Ranks

“Facts are stubborn things, and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”

― John Adams

As stubborn as facts may be, in the 21st Century, they often have a difficult time finding a home. This is particularly true when the facts in question undermine a popular (and lucrative) narrative, such as transgenderism. And if one builds one's livelihood and the totality of one's existence on this movement, one will naturally go to the ends of the earth to protect it, even if the house in question rests on a pile of sand.

Two recent reports threaten to put a stick in the spokes of the transgender movement, provided they are afforded the serious consideration they deserve. That is highly unlikely, but the presence of the evidence presented in the reports alone is damning for those who have pushed the trans agenda at all costs. Two weeks ago, I told you about the results of the study "Tracking of Adolescents Individual Lives Survey" from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. That study showed that most children who are dissatisfied with their gender tend to "grow out of it" as they age. Last week, I offered you some of the data from the Cass Review in the UK. The review presents evidence that the popular rush to transition young people is ill-advised at best, and that is putting it mildly. The review included:

There is a lack of strong evidence to show that puberty blockers “may improve gender dysphoria or overall mental health.”

The majority of gender-dysphoric patients in early studies found that their symptoms desisted during puberty, with most coming out as gay or bisexual later.

The reports come as good news to de-transitioners like Chloe Cole, who have been struggling to make their voices heard. Speaking about the Netherlands report, Cole told The New York Post, “These revelations are hugely vindicating. It’s frustrating that it has taken this long, but I’m thankful that this is finally becoming a mainstream conversation, and people are finally starting to wake up to what we are doing to children.”

This mainstream conversation is going to prove troublesome to many, particularly those who have built careers and incomes on the transgender movement and who have invested in it in terms of personal and professional identities.

Enter the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy in the UK. The society is a trade union for physiotherapists in that country, and Reduxx reports that it has issued a position statement on transphobia. The working statement includes a set of professional standards designed to aid the organization in the eradication of transphobia. Some of those standards are:

1.5 You must treat people fairly and be aware of the potential impact that your personal values, biases and beliefs may have on the care, treatment or other services that you provide to service users and carers and in your interactions with colleagues. 1.6 You must take action to ensure that your personal values, biases and beliefs do not lead you to discriminate against service users, carers, or colleagues. Your personal values, biases and beliefs must not detrimentally impact the care, treatment or other services that you provide. 1.7 You must raise concerns about colleagues if you think that they are treating people unfairly and/or their personal values, biases and beliefs have led them to discriminate against service users, carers and/or colleagues or they have detrimentally impacted the care, treatment or other services that they provide. This should be done following the relevant procedures within your practice and maintain the safety of all involved. (sic)

Members must also educate themselves about transphobia. And what constitutes transphobia? Conveniently, the statement says that the definition is "complex," since discrimination is expressed and experienced in a number of different ways. For the present, the organization has settled on this:

Transphobia: the fear or dislike of someone based on the fact they are transgender, including denying their gender identity or refusing to accept it. Transphobia may be targeted at people who are, or who are perceived to be, trans-identified.

Examples of transphobic behavior include attempting to remove trans people’s rights, misrepresenting trans people, abuse, systematically excluding trans people from discussions about issues that directly affect them, and other forms of discrimination.

Pay special attention to that last example. "other forms of discrimination" could mean whatever anyone wants it to mean. In theory, the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy could, and likely will, label the information in the Netherlands report and the Cass Review as transphobic, thereby shutting down any discussion of the reports' findings.

As the evidence continues to mount that transitioning is not only misguided but dangerous for the majority of the population, especially children, those who have benefitted from the movement financially and professionally and who have invested their lives in it will feel more and more threatened. As Adams said, facts are stubborn things and can easily jeopardize a prevailing worldview. And so it is to be expected that there will be a backlash among those who wish to transform facts into phobias.