Around 1,300 Migrants Mass at NYC City Hall, Demand Green Cards

It is an old maxim in business that you should always underpromise and overdeliver. However, under the current political climate of these United States, our government has overpromised and underdelivered. Immigrants who walk, climb, fly, float, or bunny-hop their way into the country expect to end up on the receiving end of a cornucopia of goods and services at the expense of American citizens.

New York City is currently up to its Big Apple core in immigrants, legal and otherwise. Of course, this is the natural result when you add the word "sanctuary" to your nom de metropole.

The New York Post notes that on Tuesday, the city held a hearing at City Hall to discuss “the black experience in the city shelter system.” In this case, the discussion was supposed to center on the plight of African migrants. A press release said the hearing was taking place to “understand how the [Adams] Administration is addressing language access barriers, cultural competency challenges, health needs, and other roadblocks.”

The venue was open to about 250 people. Many more people arrived hoping to testify. However, hundreds of African migrants showed up after being told that they would receive work visas or green cards if they graced the gates.

The CBS affiliate had this report:

The Post put the number at approximately 1,300 people mostly from Guinea in West Africa. A source told The Post that an activist group said that work visas and green cards were to be distributed and that word had spread around the migrant community.

This is yet another example of the chaos created by Joe Biden listening to the voices in his head. No, not those voices. I'm talking about voices for fundamental change coming from his handlers and those from Mayorkas, activist groups, and the DNC whispering, "If you open it, they will come."

Of course, left-wing governors, mayors, and city council members are equally as culpable, not just for listening to the voices but for being the voices themselves. After all, a crush of migrants only helps to ensure the future of a Democrat majority; it also gives hundreds of bureaucrats and wonks another way to convince the populous that tax dollars would not be better off being forked into an incinerator.

No one wants to see honest people turned away, but the truth is that America, in its current incarnation, is simply incapable of accepting any more undocumented immigrants or "newcomers." Americans have enough on their plates right now trying to keep their own heads above water. And New York has been experiencing first-hand what happens when demand outstrips supply when it comes to immigration.

It probably did not occur to any of the "adults in charge" that, at some point, all of those immigrants would actually expect them to put their money where the rhetoric is. That is, of course, part of a larger problem. On some level, these administrators, bureaucrats, and wonks knew that someone was going to have to pay for all of these immigrants, one way or another. With that in mind, their plan is to put our money, jobs, homes, and lives where their rhetoric is.