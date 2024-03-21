Protests and Wheatpasting: 'Intifada' Planned for NYC

Wheatpasting? Yeah, I'll get to that.

New York City does not have enough problems these days. True, those problems are largely the result of the choices of the electorate, and for that, residents of the Big Apple have no one to blame but themselves. You know, elections, consequences, blah, blah, blah.

Between the crush of illegal immigrants, the Mad Max reenactments on the subway, open-air drug sales, homeless people, and God knows what else, the good people of Gotham must now gird their loins for a four-day event like no other. And we are not talking about Fashion Week, a film festival, or a major sporting event.

You should plan on getting your tickets now for "Palestine is Everywhere," which is slated for March 27-30 and sponsored by the group Within Our Lifetime. Actually, tickets probably aren't necessary since the event will take place across New York City.

This call is circulating for New Yorkers to think creatively, move autonomously, and act courageously within the city.



LEARN HOW YOU CAN TAKE PART: https://t.co/hxf0chZHTS pic.twitter.com/3m4sRW6l9t — Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) March 15, 2024

National Review noted that, as the flyer indicates, participants are encouraged to get a group together to "flood all of New York City." NYC has proven in the past to be a target-rich environment. Fun activities for everyone to do include but are likely not limited to:

de-occupations

assemblies and gatherings

public testimonies

roving shutdowns

sit-ins and

slowdowns

painting walls

wheatpastings

“other happenings.”

"De-occupation" or, more correctly, "deoccupation" is the new, fancy woke-wing term for a walkout. Because why use a two-syllable word when a five-syllable word sounds so fabulously pretentious? "Assemblies and gatherings" are essentially the same thing, and I think whoever made the flyer was trying to impress their de-colonizing crush with some extraneous words.

"Wheatpasting" has been around for a while and is still popular with the arts and crafts crowd. Chances are you did it or something similar to it in art class in elementary school. Think papier mâché, collages, or decoupage. Do you remember that slimy stuff made out of flour or starch? That's wheatpaste. Out of a sense of duty to you, my loyal readers, I ventured on to a leftist website, which explains the ins and outs of using wheatpaste to put up posters to get one's message across to the masses.

The last item, "other happenings," opens the doors of the imagination to all sorts of tantrums, riots, and acts of violence and vandalism. Of course, the above flyer does not advocate for violence, but as I reported last week following an incident at UC Berkeley, when it comes to protests over Palestine, nothing is off the table.

National Review adds that Within Our Lifetime has tried to shut down JFK, blocked the Holland Tunnel, and the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg Bridges. The group also crashed the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Plaza and was part of the charming mass of people who participated in a march in which patients at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, including children, were terrorized. So if past performance is in any way indicative of future results, New York will have its hands full.