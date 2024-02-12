RFK Jr. Apologizes for Super PAC's Super Bowl Ad

Well, the Super Bowl is over, thank God. Truth be told, I didn't bother to watch it. I'm not the sports guy I was in the past, and I tend to blow off sporting events unless, for some bizarre reason, I have some kind of personal tie to them. So I pretty much skip all of them.

The biggest reason for my relief is that I can now go back to reading the news without seeing the visage of Taylor Swift staring at me like the Joker or the Penguin. ("Holy treble clefs, Batman! The catatonic teenage girls, the glitter, it can only be the work of one evil genius!" "Yes, old chum, this crime scene has all of the calling cards of... the Pop Star.")

There is, of course, the tradition of watching the game for the commercials. Back in my sports fan days, commercial breaks were when you made a pit stop or got a fresh beer. And maybe corn chips. But to each his own.

One of last night's commercials made headlines and not because of cute animation, a catchy song, or Clydesdale horses. It was a commercial by the American Values Super PAC, which is backing RFK Jr. The ad imposed his face over that of his famous uncle, John. F. Kennedy, in a spot for JFK's campaign.

No matter who you are backing in November, you have to admit that the ad was a pretty slick effort, including the disclaimer at the end, which sounds as if it was actually recorded in the 1960s. It's the little things that count, ya know?

Not everyone was pleased with the ad, including members of the Kennedy clan, who in the past have said they are sticking with the current Democratic candidate, which after last week is a little surprising. The Washington Examiner notes that Kennedy's cousin, Bobby Shriver, took umbrage with the fact that his mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, appeared in the ad. He posted:

My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces — and my Mother’s. She would be appalled by his deadly health care views. Respect for science, vaccines, & health care equity were in her DNA. She strongly supported my health care work at [ONE] & [RED] which he opposes.” [sic]

RFK Jr. has been outspoken in his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Kennedy himself was not responsible for the $7 million ad and was quick to issue an apology:

I'm so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. I love you all. God… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 12, 2024

Apology aside, the Examiner said the post with the ad was still pinned to Kennedy's X profile as of Monday morning.

The irony of all of this is that part of RFK Jr.'s appeal is the Kennedy name. He trades on the family name to a degree, but the fact is that the legacies of his father and his uncle are enshrined in American mythology. For many, it does not matter that biographers have uncovered cracks in the ramparts of Camelot or if Camelot even existed. It is what the Kennedy brothers and even Jackie represent. The name Kennedy recalls happier times for older voters and represents a "Return of the King" vibe to younger ones. On a visceral level, many people want the myth.

And who can blame them? Conservatives make no bones about the sorry state of the nation. Many on the Left may not want to admit that we are not better off than we were three years ago, but they are aware of it. That is one reason why they are so quick to point their fingers at the opposition. And it does not help that we have a president who cannot walk across a tarmac without somehow finding a rake to step on.

Kennedy has a populist appeal. Back in November, I attended the Kennedy rally in Salt Lake City. I even wrangled a spot in the post-rally press gaggle. Since I did not represent a local TV station, I didn't get to ask a question, but neither did the reporters from the New York Post or the Wall Street Journal.

One thing I noticed was that the venue, while small, was also packed. And people were excited. And by people, I mean everybody. Standing in line I talked with conservatives, progressives, and people who had not decided what side of the political aisle they wanted to occupy. It was a unique cross-section of the voters, and each side was very well represented.

Kennedy came out against coal, and he does lean left. Be that as it may, he took the opportunity to talk about his opposition to the vaccine and the national approach to COVID-19. He also had harsh words for BlackRock and laid a great deal of the blame for the housing crisis at the company's feet. He has supported Israel and wants secure borders. Like it or not, Kennedy has a cross-party support base comprised of people who feel left out and are tired of the national drama. These people want Camelot, as impossible as it may be to attain.

Is Kennedy's candidacy viable? That is a whole other column, but last night's ad said the quiet part out loud for many voters, even those who won't be voting for him.